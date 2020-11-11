Illinois State women sign three basketball recruits while adding a preferred walk-on

Illinois State women's basketball program received signed national letters of intent from three high school seniors on Wednesday and also announced it will add a preferred walk-on from that class.
Joining the Redbirds next fall after signing were 6-foot-3 center Lexi Boles of Des Moines, Iowa; 5-9 guard Kenzie Bowers of Kent City, Mich.; and 6-1 forward Chloe Van Zeeland of Kaukauna, Wis.
Lauren Cohen, a 5-8 guard from Glenbard South High School, will be a preferred walk-on.
"Each player fills a need and adds depth to our team," said ISU head coach Kristen Gillespie. "All four recruits will be fantastic student-athletes and tremendous ambassadors for both our program and university."
Boles plays for Dowling Catholic High School. She set a single-season block record with 66 as a freshman, averaging 9.2 points and 5.8 rebounds while starting every game that year. Last year she helped Dowling make the regional finals.
"Lexi is a skilled post player who also has the ability to knock down shots from the perimeter," said Gillespie.
Bowers averaged 20 points, 9 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 4.8 steals while earning All-State, All-Area and All-Conference honors during the 2019-20 season for Kent City High School. She's already Kent City's all-time leading scorer and is rated a top-16 player in the state of Michigan, regardless of class.
"Kenzie is a high-level playmaker that has the ability to create for herself and make her teammates better," said Gillespie.
Van Zeeland is a a three-time Fox Valley Association All-Conference selection at Kaukauna High School. She averaged 13.7 points and 9.1 rebounds as a junior.
"Chloe is a versatile forward with a high basketball IQ who can score in a variety of ways," said Gillespie.
Cohen earned All-State third-team honors during the 2019-20 season, averaging 13.7 points, 4.5 rebounds 3.5 steals and 3.5 assists. She has helped the Raiders to two state tournament appearances at Redbird Arena.
"Lauren is an unselfish player that will have a tremendous impact on our program," said Gillespie.
