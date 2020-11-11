Illinois State women sign three basketball recruits while adding a preferred walk-on

Illinois State women's basketball program received signed national letters of intent from three high school seniors on Wednesday and also announced it will add a preferred walk-on from that class.

Joining the Redbirds next fall after signing were 6-foot-3 center Lexi Boles of Des Moines, Iowa; 5-9 guard Kenzie Bowers of Kent City, Mich.; and 6-1 forward Chloe Van Zeeland of Kaukauna, Wis.

Lauren Cohen, a 5-8 guard from Glenbard South High School, will be a preferred walk-on.

"Each player fills a need and adds depth to our team," said ISU head coach Kristen Gillespie. "All four recruits will be fantastic student-athletes and tremendous ambassadors for both our program and university."

Boles plays for Dowling Catholic High School. She set a single-season block record with 66 as a freshman, averaging 9.2 points and 5.8 rebounds while starting every game that year. Last year she helped Dowling make the regional finals.

"Lexi is a skilled post player who also has the ability to knock down shots from the perimeter," said Gillespie.