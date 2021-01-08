Illinois State women's basketball completes road sweep over Indiana State

Another Moore trey and Koudelka's shot in the lane with one second showing closed the third quarter with the Redbirds comfortably in front, 47-25.

A second straight sluggish start saddled ISU with an 8-2 deficit. But two Crompton 3-pointers and one from Saylor brought the Redbirds into a 11-all tie through one quarter.

"I thought we started out pretty well. I know it didn't look like it, but I liked the shots we got. They just didn't fall," said Gillespie. "I think if some of those open looks would've went in, it would've felt a little bit differently. But I liked what we were doing defensively."

JuJu Redmond scored the first five ISU points of the second quarter, and the Redbirds led 25-15 before settling for a 25-18 advantage entering halftime.

Crompton was 3 of 5 from 3-point range and led ISU with 13 points. Redmond added 11, Saylor nine and Moore eight. DeAnna Wilson grabbed a team-high eight rebounds.

Indiana State hit just 1 of 13 from beyond the 3-point arc and shot 27 percent overall (13 of 48).

Adrian Folks had 10 points and Hattie Westerfeld nine points and nine rebounds for the Sycamores, whose 22 turnovers were 10 more than ISU's total.