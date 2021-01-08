Illinois State women's basketball completes road sweep over Indiana State

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Repeating a pattern established the previous evening, the Illinois State women's basketball team controlled the second half and controlled the game Friday at Hulman Center.
The Redbirds held the short-handed Sycamores to 14 second-half points and cruised to a 62-32 Missouri Valley Conference victory.
"Almost everyone played double figures (in minutes), which in back-to-back games you're going to need your depth," ISU coach Kristen Gillespie said. "We coach to the end. That last quarter, some of these players got really good minutes.
"That's great experience so next weekend when we play Valpo I think it's going to serve them well."
ISU (5-2 overall) evened its MVC record at 2-2, while dropping Indiana State to 4-5 and 1-3 in league play.
In the 100th game of the all-time series, the Redbirds hiked its advantage to 55-45 with their fifth straight triumph over the Sycamores.
ISU, which prevailed 74-60 on Thursday, expanded a seven-point halftime lead to 37-22 early in the third quarter on a Terrion Moore 3-pointer, two Paige Saylor baskets and three Lexy Koudelka points.
Another Moore trey and Koudelka's shot in the lane with one second showing closed the third quarter with the Redbirds comfortably in front, 47-25.
A second straight sluggish start saddled ISU with an 8-2 deficit. But two Crompton 3-pointers and one from Saylor brought the Redbirds into a 11-all tie through one quarter.
"I thought we started out pretty well. I know it didn't look like it, but I liked the shots we got. They just didn't fall," said Gillespie. "I think if some of those open looks would've went in, it would've felt a little bit differently. But I liked what we were doing defensively."
JuJu Redmond scored the first five ISU points of the second quarter, and the Redbirds led 25-15 before settling for a 25-18 advantage entering halftime.
Crompton was 3 of 5 from 3-point range and led ISU with 13 points. Redmond added 11, Saylor nine and Moore eight. DeAnna Wilson grabbed a team-high eight rebounds.
Indiana State hit just 1 of 13 from beyond the 3-point arc and shot 27 percent overall (13 of 48).
Adrian Folks had 10 points and Hattie Westerfeld nine points and nine rebounds for the Sycamores, whose 22 turnovers were 10 more than ISU's total.
After 19 points and seven rebounds on Thursday, Indiana State's Jamyra McChristine played just 12 minutes because of foul trouble and finished with two points and no rebounds.
The Sycamores played without three guards who saw action on Thursday.
Caitlin Anderson and Del'Janae Williams suffered ankle injuries Thursday and sat out Friday's game.
Marie Hunter was suspended one game by the MVC after being ejected in the fourth quarter of Thursday's game for what the league called "excessive contact."
