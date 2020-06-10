Illinois State women's basketball player Mary Crompton excels in classroom as well

Some weeks, academics take precedence. In others, basketball receives an additional emphasis.
Yet Mary Crompton always finds sufficient time for both.
After setting the Illinois State women’s freshman record for 3-pointers, Crompton’s talent in the classroom was recognized earlier this week when she was selected as a Robert G. Bone Scholar.
Crompton is among 14 students to receive the highest university honor given to an undergraduate and the first women’s basketball player since Valarie (Trame) Higginbotham in 1998.
“It’s very humbling to receive the Bone Scholar award,” Crompton said. “It’s a really big honor because I know the history of it and the significance of the award. It means a lot to be recognized along with the other students this year.”
Kristen Gillespie discusses a 74-53 victory pic.twitter.com/tkbAA9DvSx— Randy Reinhardt (@Pg_Reinhardt) December 16, 2019
The fourth women’s basketball player to be named a Bone Scholar, Crompton has a 4.0 grade-point average while majoring in Physiology, Neuroscience and Behavior and minoring in Chemistry.
“Mary spends more time in the gym that anyone else in our program, and she is equally dedicated to her school work,” ISU coach Kristen Gillespie said. “She just challenges herself and pushes herself. I think she’s the only kid I ever met who took an additional organic chemistry class for fun.”
Crompton became aware of the honor when ISU volleyball player Ali Line was picked as a Bone Scholar in 2018.
“I thought that was something really cool. I looked up to her a lot for that,” said Crompton. “I knew it was something I would work for, not really knowing what it entailed. It was a goal to keep in the back of my mind.”
A native of Iowa City, Iowa, Crompton comes from a family of high achievers.
Her mother Betsy is a nurse and father Terry is an engineer. Older brothers David and John are in medical school and work at a DNA processing lab, respectively.
“They both have careers they had to put in their time with school work,” Crompton said of her parents. “John and David, they set the tone for my family being invested in their own academics. They are role models by example. I kind of followed in those footsteps.”
Because of Crompton’s academic credentials, Gillespie competed with Ivy League schools in the recruiting process.
“We were able to convince her along with some of the professors in the biology department she could really get the education here to provide her for whatever avenue she wanted to go,” said Gillespie. “I’m so thankful to have her in our program to really showcase you can have a great athletic career and also do some really special things academically.”
Crompton is on pace to graduate in three years.
She was limited to five games her first season on campus because of injury. Crompton will play her final two seasons for the Redbirds while pursuing a master's degree. She plans to apply to medical school after that.
“Time management is probably one of my biggest strengths. It’s a part of my personality,” Crompton said. “I like to be doing things at all times. I’m not a big procrastinator. There is not enough time in the day for me to everything.
“If I have a heavy week in the classroom, I may only be able to do three extra workouts other than practice that week. If we have big games coming up, I might have to stay up later to work on my school work. I want to try to make the most of the given circumstances of that particular week.”
The 5-foot-8 Crompton was ISU’s fourth-leading scorer this past season, averaging 9.0 points and shooting 86% from the free throw line. Her 68 3-pointers were a Redbird freshman record.
“It goes back to her work ethic. Her drive is very different,” said Gillespie. “She’s never been the fastest or the strongest or the tallest. But there will be no one who puts in more work than Mary. If she does not have success, it will not be from a lack of effort.”
According to the university, Bone Scholars are selected through a rigorous campus-wide competition based on their scholarly achievements and their engagement and leadership in activities in the university community and beyond.
Invited finalists submit a comprehensive portfolio including several essays and statements, a project and five letters of recommendation. The mean grade-point average of this year's Bone Scholars is 3.96 on a 4.0 scale.
