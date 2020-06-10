Illinois State women's basketball player Mary Crompton excels in classroom as well

“We were able to convince her along with some of the professors in the biology department she could really get the education here to provide her for whatever avenue she wanted to go,” said Gillespie. “I’m so thankful to have her in our program to really showcase you can have a great athletic career and also do some really special things academically.”

Crompton is on pace to graduate in three years.

She was limited to five games her first season on campus because of injury. Crompton will play her final two seasons for the Redbirds while pursuing a master's degree. She plans to apply to medical school after that.

“Time management is probably one of my biggest strengths. It’s a part of my personality,” Crompton said. “I like to be doing things at all times. I’m not a big procrastinator. There is not enough time in the day for me to everything.

“If I have a heavy week in the classroom, I may only be able to do three extra workouts other than practice that week. If we have big games coming up, I might have to stay up later to work on my school work. I want to try to make the most of the given circumstances of that particular week.”