Illinois State women's basketball team cancels first three games due to COVID-19 protocols

NORMAL — The Illinois State women's basketball season has been put on hold.

The Redbirds announced Friday morning their first three games have been canceled "due to limited roster numbers in conjunction with COVID-19 testing protocols."

It was not disclosed how many players or staff had tested positive. The Redbirds had a two-week pause in late October after a staff member tested positive.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

ISU was set to open Wednesday at Northern Illinois before traveling to Tulsa next Saturday with the home opener against Dayton on Dec. 2.

"As disappointing as this news is, our first priority is always the health and safety of our student-athletes, staff, and the individuals who work with our program," said ISU head coach Kristen Gillespie. "We will continue to follow the guidelines and protocols in place and look forward to returning to play when it is safe to do so."

There will be a decision on resuming team activities following additional discussions and medical testing.

This story will be updated.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.