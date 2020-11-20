 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Illinois State women's basketball team cancels first three games due to COVID-19 protocols
0 comments
breaking top story

Illinois State women's basketball team cancels first three games due to COVID-19 protocols

{{featured_button_text}}
GILLESPIE ISU WOMEN

Illinois State head women's basketball coach Kristen Gillespie draws up a play during a game last season against Tennessee-Martin. ISU announced Friday it has canceled its first three games due to roster limitations forced by COVID-19.

 PANTAGRAPH FILE PHOTO

NORMAL — The Illinois State women's basketball season has been put on hold.

The Redbirds announced Friday morning their first three games have been canceled "due to limited roster numbers in conjunction with COVID-19 testing protocols."

It was not disclosed how many players or staff had tested positive. The Redbirds had a two-week pause in late October after a staff member tested positive.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

ISU was set to open Wednesday at Northern Illinois before traveling to Tulsa next Saturday with the home opener against Dayton on Dec. 2.

"As disappointing as this news is, our first priority is always the health and safety of our student-athletes, staff, and the individuals who work with our program," said ISU head coach Kristen Gillespie. "We will continue to follow the guidelines and protocols in place and look forward to returning to play when it is safe to do so."

There will be a decision on resuming team activities following additional discussions and medical testing.

This story will be updated.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Redbird Report 12/13/17

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News