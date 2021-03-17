Illinois State's Abdou Ndiaye to enter transfer portal, leaving Redbirds with 3 open scholarships

NORMAL — Illinois State redshirt sophomore forward Abdou Ndiaye will enter the transfer portal.
The 6-foot-9, 195-pound Ndiaye, a native of Senegal, started eight of 23 games this season and averaged 3.8 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game. His 33 blocks were tied for third in the Missouri Valley Conference.
Ndiaye came to ISU from The Nation Christian Academy in Saint Lucie West, Fla. He redshirted in the 2018-19 season before starting nine of 28 games the next season, averaging 1.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.1 blocks.
ISU's Keith Fisher III and Sy Chatman have already or will shortly be entering the transfer portal. Fisher opted out before this season and Chatman did the same after playing five games.
That leaves ISU with three scholarships to give this spring.
Foul under the basket
022821-blm-spt-3isuniu
022821-blm-spt-2isuniu
022821-blm-spt-1isuniu
022821-blm-spt-4isuniu
022821-blm-spt-6isuniu
022821-blm-spt-5isuniu
022821-blm-spt-7isuniu
022821-blm-spt-8isuniu
022821-blm-spt-9isuniu
022821-blm-spt-10isuniu
+1
Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson
Looking for its first victory, Illinois State will need to halt North Dakota State's 30-game home winning streak to do it.
1 of 2
Illinois State's Abdou Ndiaye blocks a shot against Valparaiso in a game this season at Redbird Arena. Ndiaye became the third ISU player to enter the transfer portal, joining Keith Fisher III and Sy Chatman.