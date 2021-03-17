Illinois State's Abdou Ndiaye to enter transfer portal, leaving Redbirds with 3 open scholarships

NORMAL — Illinois State redshirt sophomore forward Abdou Ndiaye will enter the transfer portal.

The 6-foot-9, 195-pound Ndiaye, a native of Senegal, started eight of 23 games this season and averaged 3.8 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game. His 33 blocks were tied for third in the Missouri Valley Conference.

Ndiaye came to ISU from The Nation Christian Academy in Saint Lucie West, Fla. He redshirted in the 2018-19 season before starting nine of 28 games the next season, averaging 1.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.1 blocks.

ISU's Keith Fisher III and Sy Chatman have already or will shortly be entering the transfer portal. Fisher opted out before this season and Chatman did the same after playing five games.

That leaves ISU with three scholarships to give this spring.

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.