Illinois State's Antonio Reeves declares for NBA Draft, but could still return to Redbirds

NORMAL — Illinois State sophomore guard Antonio Reeves announced Saturday on Twitter he is declaring for the NBA Draft with the possibility of returning to ISU next season.
The 6-foot-4 Reeves, a Chicago Simeon High School graduate, started 24 of 25 games this season for the Redbirds. He averaged 12. 4 points, second on the team, along with 3.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists.
Reeves shot 42.5% from the field, 30.6% from 3-point range and 76.3% at the free throw line. He scored a career-high 27 points in a double overtime loss at Drake.
"I am declaring for the 2021 NBA Draft with the possibility of returning to college next year and remaining a student-athlete at Illinois State University," said Reeves on Twitter. "I'm blessed for the opportunity to be in the NBA Draft process, but most importantly thankful for my amazing family and support system that Illinois State and Coach (Dan) Muller provided me.
"Redbird Nation — I'm going to continue making you proud and I hope I can have your support during this process. Time to go to work!"
Reeves can get evaluations from NBA personnel and attend workouts while retaining his college eligibility.
NCAA guidelines identify the early-entry withdrawal deadline as being 10 days after the conclusion of the NBA combine. The date for the 2021 combine, as well as the format, remains undecided.
Four ISU players have already entered the NCAA transfer portal. Keith Fisher III, who opted out of last season, is headed for Texas-El Paso according to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports. Other Redbirds in the transfer portal are Dedric Boyd, Abdou Ndiaye and Sy Chatman.
