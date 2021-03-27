Illinois State's Antonio Reeves declares for NBA Draft, but could still return to Redbirds

NORMAL — Illinois State sophomore guard Antonio Reeves announced Saturday on Twitter he is declaring for the NBA Draft with the possibility of returning to ISU next season.

The 6-foot-4 Reeves, a Chicago Simeon High School graduate, started 24 of 25 games this season for the Redbirds. He averaged 12. 4 points, second on the team, along with 3.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists.

Reeves shot 42.5% from the field, 30.6% from 3-point range and 76.3% at the free throw line. He scored a career-high 27 points in a double overtime loss at Drake.

"I am declaring for the 2021 NBA Draft with the possibility of returning to college next year and remaining a student-athlete at Illinois State University," said Reeves on Twitter. "I'm blessed for the opportunity to be in the NBA Draft process, but most importantly thankful for my amazing family and support system that Illinois State and Coach (Dan) Muller provided me.