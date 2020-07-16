Illinois State's basketball team will head to Florida for Cancun Challenge instead of Mexico

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL — Illinois State's basketball team will still be going somewhere warm for the Cancun Challenge, but it won't be in Mexico.

Triple Crown Sports announced Thursday the Cancun Challenge is being moved to Eastern State College in Melbourne, Florida, on Nov. 24 and 25 "in an effort to ensure the safety of the athletes, coaches, staff members and fans."

ISU is part of the Riviera Division along with Purdue, Mississippi State and Clemson. The tournament schedule is to be released later.

Games will be played at the Titan Field House, which is home to Eastern Florida’s men’s and women’s basketball programs. The arena seats approximately 1,500 fans.

Along with two games in Florida, ISU will have two home games in the tournament at Redbird Arena. The Redbirds are coming off a 10-21 season.