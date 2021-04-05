Illinois State's David Perkins fires second-round 66 to vault into third place

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Illinois State senior David Perkins shot a 6-under-par 66 during Monday's afternoon round to move into third place in the Missouri Tiger Intercollegiate at The Club at Old Hawthorne.

Perkins, who was tied for 10th after firing 70 in Monday morning's first round, posted a 136 total and is three strokes behind leader Will Hopkins of Kansas State heading into Tuesday's final 18 holes.

ISU sits fourth in the 14-team field with a 572 total. Kansas State leads at 18-under par 558 by two strokes over Missouri.

The Redbirds' Dan Anfield is tied for ninth individually at 142 (72-70).

