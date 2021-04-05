 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Illinois State's David Perkins fires second-round 66 to vault into third place
0 comments

Illinois State's David Perkins fires second-round 66 to vault into third place

{{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Illinois State senior David Perkins shot a 6-under-par 66 during Monday's afternoon round to move into third place in the Missouri Tiger Intercollegiate at The Club at Old Hawthorne.

Perkins, who was tied for 10th after firing 70 in Monday morning's first round, posted a 136 total and is three strokes behind leader Will Hopkins of Kansas State heading into Tuesday's final 18 holes.

ISU sits fourth in the 14-team field with a 572 total. Kansas State leads at 18-under par 558 by two strokes over Missouri.

The Redbirds' Dan Anfield is tied for ninth individually at 142 (72-70).

David Perkins head shot 2019

Perkins
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Springlike warmth to spread over mid-Atlantic

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News