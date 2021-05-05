 Skip to main content
Illinois State's David Perkins gets NCAA Regional golf spot
NORMAL — Illinois State senior David Perkins secured an individual spot in the NCAA Men's Golf Regional, it was announced Wednesday. He will compete in the regional at Sagamore Club in Noblesville, Ind., on May 17-19.

Perkins is a two-time Missouri Valley Conference Golfer of the Year and a 2020 PING Third Team All-American. He becomes the fifth MVC golfer since 2005 to earn an at-large individual spot into the regional, joining former teammate Trent Wallace who earned a selection in 2019.

Perkins led the Redbirds with a 72.4 stroke per-round average, including three top-10 finishes in seven events. In his 21 rounds during the spring season, 11 of those were at or under par.

His top finish came at the Missouri Tiger Intercollegiate where he took second in a strong field, finishing at 12-under-par. A week later he capped a third consecutive top-10 tournament finish at the Boilermaker Invitational, placing in a tie for ninth with a 2-under total.

David Perkins head shot 2019

Perkins
