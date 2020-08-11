Illinois State's David Perkins qualifies for match play in U.S. Amateur at Bandon Dunes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BANDON, Ore. — Illinois State senior David Perkins of East Peoria shot a 1-over-par 73 on Tuesday at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort to qualify for the match play portion of the 120th U.S. Amateur.

Perkins started stroke play with a 3-under par 68 at Bandon Trails on Monday. His two-day 141 today was tied for 19th place in the 264-man field late during Tuesday's final qualifying day.

That put Perkins safely in the 64-player match play field, which will be held at the 7,218-yard, par-72 Bandon Dunes layout. The first round of match play begins Tuesday with coverage on The Golf Channel beginning at 6 p.m.

Second- and third-round matches will be Wednesday. Quarterfinals are set for Friday, with the semifinals Saturday and the 36-hole championship match Sunday.

