You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Illinois State's David Perkins qualifies for match play in U.S. Amateur at Bandon Dunes
0 comments

Illinois State's David Perkins qualifies for match play in U.S. Amateur at Bandon Dunes

{{featured_button_text}}

BANDON, Ore. — Illinois State senior David Perkins of East Peoria shot a 1-over-par 73 on Tuesday at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort to qualify for the match play portion of the 120th U.S. Amateur.

Perkins started stroke play with a 3-under par 68 at Bandon Trails on Monday. His two-day 141 today was tied for 19th place in the 264-man field late during Tuesday's final qualifying day.

That put Perkins safely in the 64-player match play field, which will be held at the 7,218-yard, par-72 Bandon Dunes layout. The first round of match play begins Tuesday with coverage on The Golf Channel beginning at 6 p.m.

Second- and third-round matches will be Wednesday. Quarterfinals are set for Friday, with the semifinals Saturday and the 36-hole championship match Sunday.

David Perkins head shot 2019

Perkins
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Redbird Report 12/13/17

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News