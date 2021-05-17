Illinois State's David Perkins shoots 71 in first round of NCAA golf regional

After a bogey on the 17th hole, David Perkins rolled in this birdie putt on the 18th hole to finish a stroke under par for the day. pic.twitter.com/CWfRgiGX65— ISU Men's Golf (@ISURedbirdGolf) May 17, 2021
Illinois State senior David Perkins fired a 1-under-par 71 during Monday's first round of the NCAA Noblesville Regional at Sagemont Golf Club in Noblesville, Ind.
Perkins finished by sinking a 10-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole and is tied for 11th place heading into Tuesday's second round. He had an eagle, three birdies, two bogeys and a double bogey in his round on the 7,173-yard, par-72 layout.
"It was a grind out there with the (rainy) weather," said Perkins. "I didn't have my best ball-striking day. I grinded and stayed in there and made some clutch putts."
Missouri Valley Conference Tournament champion Loyola shot 309 and is last in the 13-team field while Texas paces the field at 6-under 282. The Longhorns' Travis Vick is the individual leader after a 68.
The final round is Wednesday. The top five teams and low individual not on a qualifying team advance to the NCAA Championships on May 28-June 2 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz.
HEARTLAND
Duo in golf nationals: Heartland freshmen Brevin Knight and Logan Winn will tee off Wednesday in the NJCAA Division II Men's Golf Championship in Plymouth, Ind.
The 54-hole tournament runs through Friday at the 7,118-yard, par-72 Swan Lake Resort layout. Knight is a University High School graduate and Winn is a Normal Community product.