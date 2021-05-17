 Skip to main content
Illinois State's David Perkins shoots 71 in first round of NCAA golf regional
Illinois State's David Perkins shoots 71 in first round of NCAA golf regional

Illinois State senior David Perkins fired a 1-under-par 71 during Monday's first round of the NCAA Noblesville Regional at Sagemont Golf Club in Noblesville, Ind.

Perkins finished by sinking a 10-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole and is tied for 11th place heading into Tuesday's second round. He had an eagle, three birdies, two bogeys and a double bogey in his round on the 7,173-yard, par-72 layout.

"It was a grind out there with the (rainy) weather," said Perkins. "I didn't have my best ball-striking day. I grinded and stayed in there and made some clutch putts."

Missouri Valley Conference Tournament champion Loyola shot 309 and is last in the 13-team field while Texas paces the field at 6-under 282. The Longhorns' Travis Vick is the individual leader after a 68.

The final round is Wednesday. The top five teams and low individual not on a qualifying team advance to the NCAA Championships on May 28-June 2 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz.

HEARTLAND

Duo in golf nationals: Heartland freshmen Brevin Knight and Logan Winn will tee off Wednesday in the NJCAA Division II Men's Golf Championship in Plymouth, Ind.

The 54-hole tournament runs through Friday at the 7,118-yard, par-72 Swan Lake Resort layout. Knight is a University High School graduate and Winn is a Normal Community product.

David Perkins head shot 2019

Perkins
