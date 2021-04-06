Illinois State's David Perkins takes second after final round 68

Illinois State senior David Perkins fired a 4-under-par 68 during Tuesday's final round and finished second in the Missouri Tiger Intercollegiate at The Club at Old Hawthorne in Columbia, Mo.

Perkins shot a 54-hole total of 12-under 204, four strokes behind medalist Ross Steelman of Missouri (66).

ISU moved up a spot and placed third in the 14-team field. The Redbirds shot their third straight under-par round, a 1-under 287, for a 859 total to finish a stroke ahead of Wichita State and North Alabama. Missouri earned the title at 839.

The Redbirds' Andrew O'Brien (72) and Dan Anfield (74) tied for 19th at 216.

NCAA volleyball tickets: There are a limited number of tickets available for Illinois State's first-round match against UNLV in the NCAA Volleyball Championships on April 14 in Omaha, Neb.

Tickets can be purchased on a priority basis by Redbird volleyball season ticket holders, ACE Club members and Weisbecker Scholarship Fund donors. Those interested in purchasing tickets are asked to call the ISU Athletics Ticket office at 309-438-8000 by noon Wednesday to get their names on the list.