Illinois State's David Perkins ties for 56th place in NCAA golf regional

Illinois State senior David Perkins shot a final-round 80 on Wednesday to finish tied for 56th place in the NCAA Noblesville Men's Golf Regional at Sagemore Golf Club in Noblesville, Ind.

Perkins posted a 54-hole total of 11-over-par 227.

Cole Bradley of Purdue fired a 65 to take medalist honors with a 206 total. Texas was the team champion at 844 by five strokes over Tennessee and North Carolina, followed by Louisville (854) and UAB (859). Missouri Valley Conference Tournament champion Loyola was last in the 13-team field with 910.

Bradley and the top five teams advanced to the NCAA Championships on May 28-June 2 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz.

ILLINOIS WESLEYAN

Three on baseball all-league: A trio of junior Illinois Wesleyan players were named to the all-conference team — catcher Jared Mutter, infielder Cole Greer and outfielder Evan Ranneklev.

HEARTLAND

Winn shoots 77: Heartland freshman Logan Winn, a Normal Community High School graduate, fired a second-round 77 in the NJCAA Division National Men's Golf Championship at Swan Lake Resort in Plymouth, Ind.

Winn has a 36-hole total of 159. His Heartland teammate, University High product Brevin Knight, came in with an 82-161.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.