Illinois State's DJ Horne earns all-MVC third-team accolades; Loyola's Krutwig top player

NORMAL — Despite finishing on a last-place team, DJ Horne's accomplishments this season for Illinois State's basketball team were impossible to ignore.
The 6-foot-1 sophomore guard was named to the all-Missouri Valley Conference third team as announced by the league office Tuesday.
Horne, a native of Raleigh, N.C., averaged 15.3 points per game — fourth best in the MVC — in 23 games played during the season. He made 60-of-140 3-point attempts for a .429 percentage, best in the MVC and 16th in the country.
This season Horne has scored in double-figures 19 times, including five games of 20 or more points. He poured in a career-high 34 points, the best by an ISU player in eight years, during Saturday's 94-87 double overtime loss to Northern Iowa.
"He had a special night. I think DJ has felt that," said ISU head coach Dan Muller. "The thing I liked so much about how he played the other night, he really passed the ball well, too (five assists). He had a great balance of attacking, scoring, attacking, making the right play. That's part of the reason he scored so well is that he gave it up."
ISU (7-17) faces UNI (9-15) at 8 p.m. Thursday in an MVC Tournament play-in round game at Enterprise Center in St. Louis.
"We're going to need another great performance from him on Thursday," said Muller of Horne. "We don't need 34, probably, but if he wants to get it I'm OK with that."
Horne, who was on the MVC All-Freshman Team a year ago, was the only ISU player to receive any recognition as league honors were unveiled. Voting was done by league coaches, media and sports information directors.
Loyola's Cameron Krutwig was named the Larry Bird MVC Player of the Year after leading Loyola to its third regular-season title in the past four seasons. The 6-9 senior center was an easy winner as Player of the Year, receiving 41 of 48 first-place ballots and 132 points (three points for first, two for second, one for third).
Krutwig finished in the top eight in the MVC in scoring (fifth, 15.0 ppg), rebounding (sixth, 6.5), blocked shots (sixth, 1.1) and field goal percentage (eighth, .586). He joins former Loyola teammates Clayton Custer (2018) and Marques Townes (2019) in earning the league's top individual honor.
Roman Penn of Drake was second, picking up four first-place votes and 61 points. Missouri State's Isiaih Mosley, the league's scoring champion with a 20.0 average, had the other three first-place votes and 52 points. Tyreke Key of Indiana State was fourth in voting with 42 points.
Northern Iowa's Bowen Born took Freshman of the Year. Drake had the Newcomer of the Year in ShanQuan Hemphill and Sixth Man of the Year in Joseph Yesufu. Lucas Williamson of Loyola was the Defensive Player of the Year.
Joining Krutwig on the all-league first team were Penn, Mosley, Key and Missouri State's Gaige Prim.
The second team consisted of Williamson, Hemphill, Indiana State's Jake LaRavia, Bradley's Elijah Childs and Evansville's Shamar Givance.
Horne was on the third team with Southern Illinois' Lance Jones, Ben Krikke of Valparaiso, UNI's Austin Phyfe and Loyola's Aher Uguak.
The All-Freshman Team included Born, Sheldon Edwards of Valparaiso, Southern Illinois' Kyler Filewich, UNI's Nate Heise and Rienk Mast of Bradley.
Hemphill was joined on the All-Newcomer Team by Born, Drake's Darnell Brodie, Braden Norris of Loyola and Missouri State's Demarcus Sharp.
The All-Defensive Team consisted of Williamson, Uguak, Hemphill, Prim and Indiana State's Tre Williams.
The MVC All-Bench Bench and Most Improved teams, selected by the league's beat writers, will be announced Wednesday with the Scholar Athlete and Coach of the Year awards set for Thursday.
