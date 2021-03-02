Illinois State's DJ Horne earns all-MVC third-team accolades; Loyola's Krutwig top player

NORMAL — Despite finishing on a last-place team, DJ Horne's accomplishments this season for Illinois State's basketball team were impossible to ignore.

The 6-foot-1 sophomore guard was named to the all-Missouri Valley Conference third team as announced by the league office Tuesday.

Horne, a native of Raleigh, N.C., averaged 15.3 points per game — fourth best in the MVC — in 23 games played during the season. He made 60-of-140 3-point attempts for a .429 percentage, best in the MVC and 16th in the country.

This season Horne has scored in double-figures 19 times, including five games of 20 or more points. He poured in a career-high 34 points, the best by an ISU player in eight years, during Saturday's 94-87 double overtime loss to Northern Iowa.