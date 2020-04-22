Illinois State's James Robinson, Luther Kirk await NFL Draft

Standout performances at the East-West Shrine Bowl in January boosted Illinois State’s James Robinson and Luther Kirk into the scouting spotlight.
The former Redbird stars will discover this weekend how those efforts translate into opportunities in the NFL.
The NFL Draft begins Thursday with the first round, continues Friday with rounds two and three and concludes Saturday with rounds four through seven.
Robinson, a two-time All-American tailback at ISU, is projected as a fourth- to sixth-round pick. Kirk is a possible late round selection who is likely to land a job as a preferred free agent soon after the draft if he is not chosen.
Robinson showed off his big-play ability in the Shrine Bowl with a 63-yard touchdown run and a reception for 46 yards. He finished with 80 yards on the ground and 56 yards receiving.
The Rockford native then participated in the NFL Combine.
“He had a really good showing at the Combine. I know he wanted to run a little faster 40 (than 4.64 seconds),” ISU coach Brock Spack said. “He was going to do that at our Pro Day before it got canceled.”
Robinson ranked high among Combine tailbacks with 24 repetitions at 225 pounds in the bench press and a 40-inch vertical leap.
“That was really good, and people were slower than him in the 40, too,” said Spack. “His burst, his suddenness is really good. He’s got explosive speed. However fast he gets there, he gets there in a hurry.”
The Athletic draft analyst Dane Brugler ranks Robinson as the No. 13 tailback in the draft. Others have him at 15th and 18th among tailbacks.
Brugler said Robinson “drives his legs at contact and won’t allow arm tackles to slow him down” and lists additional strengths as “quickly scanning and reacting, instinctive pacing to set up his moves, able to drop his hips and move laterally to shake defenders, praised by his coaches for his competitive mentality for all four quarters.”
Weaknesses of Robinson according to Brugler are “average long speed and lacks a home run element, shows tightness in his hips, limiting his wiggle or ability to patch together moves, worn down tread with 855 offensive touches in college.”
Brugler projects Robinson as a sixth round pick to Seattle, while Chad Reuter of nfl.com has Robinson slotted as a sixth round selection of Minnesota.
The 5-foot-9, 219-pound Robinson rushed for 1,899 yards and 18 touchdowns for ISU in 2019. He will likely become the first Redbird tailback drafted since 1973 when Ron Bell went to Pittsburgh in the sixth round.
Attempts to reach Robinson for comment were unsuccessful.
Kirk intercepted a pass in the Shrine Bowl and was named Defensive Most Valuable Player for his team. Kirk had another interception nullified by a penalty on a defensive teammate. He was not invited to the NFL Combine.
The 6-1, 195-pound Kirk led ISU with 89 tackles this past season, had six pass break ups and was a weapon on the safety blitz with three sacks.
“I would assume Luther needed to work out for people. He didn’t have the opportunity to go to the Combine, and I wonder if that will hurt him,” Spack said. “I think he would have shined at our Pro Day. I think he’s a draftable guy. I hope on Saturday someone calls his name. But if not he will get a good situation as a free agent.”
Spack, who coached future NFL safeties Bernard Pollard and Stuart Schweigert while at Purdue, said Kirk is a “little bit of a tweener. He would be a big corner. He’s not a big man at safety, but he has very good range. He can really accelerate and jump and make plays on the ball.”
Brugler ranks Kirk as the No. 28 safety available in the draft.
A Garland, Texas native, Kirk “is leaner than ideal and likely doesn’t have the body type to carry 200 pounds, but he competes with the physicality and toughness of a 220-pound safety. He is an above average athlete for the position and diagnoses play speed well, finding the ball before it arrives. Overall, Kirk is a lean-framed safety who needs to play with better consistency, but his field range and ball-searching skills lead to production,” wrote Brugler.
ISU defensive backs coach Cody Deti believes Kirk is capable of filling multiple roles, making himself more valuable to an NFL team.
“He’s athletic, he’s tough and he’s really versatile,” Deti said. “He will be a terrific special teams guy. They will be able to plug him into different positions in the secondary: safety, nickel back or slot corner.”
Attempts to reach Kirk for comment were unsuccessful.
Offensive lineman Adam Solomon and linebacker Aaron Mends are other Redbirds hoping to catch on with an NFL team, likely as free agents.
Solomon, who played his final season at ISU after transferring from Illinois, is rated as the No. 52 offensive tackle. The 6-5, 307-pound Solomon played both tackle and guard as a Redbird.
In the absence of an in-person Pro Day with NFL scouts, Mends went through Combine-type workouts on video and sent it to NFL teams. Mends transferred from Iowa to ISU for the 2019 season.
