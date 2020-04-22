Illinois State's James Robinson, Luther Kirk await NFL Draft

“He had a really good showing at the Combine. I know he wanted to run a little faster 40 (than 4.64 seconds),” ISU coach Brock Spack said. “He was going to do that at our Pro Day before it got canceled.”

Robinson ranked high among Combine tailbacks with 24 repetitions at 225 pounds in the bench press and a 40-inch vertical leap.

“That was really good, and people were slower than him in the 40, too,” said Spack. “His burst, his suddenness is really good. He’s got explosive speed. However fast he gets there, he gets there in a hurry.”

The Athletic draft analyst Dane Brugler ranks Robinson as the No. 13 tailback in the draft. Others have him at 15th and 18th among tailbacks.

Brugler said Robinson “drives his legs at contact and won’t allow arm tackles to slow him down” and lists additional strengths as “quickly scanning and reacting, instinctive pacing to set up his moves, able to drop his hips and move laterally to shake defenders, praised by his coaches for his competitive mentality for all four quarters.”

Weaknesses of Robinson according to Brugler are “average long speed and lacks a home run element, shows tightness in his hips, limiting his wiggle or ability to patch together moves, worn down tread with 855 offensive touches in college.”