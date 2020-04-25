Illinois State's Luther Kirk signs with Dallas, James Robinson with Jacksonville

A Texan getting signed by the Dallas Cowboys? For Illinois State safety Luther Kirk, it was a “dream come true” Saturday.
While neither Kirk nor Redbird tailback James Robinson was selected in the NFL Draft, which completed its three-day, seven-round extravaganza Saturday, both agreed to free agent contracts.
Kirk, a native of the Dallas suburb of Garland, joined the Cowboys, while Robinson is headed to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
“I spent a long time dreaming about (playing for Dallas) as a kid,” Kirk said. “I was in contact with them. I got to speak with the coaches and scouts. The scouts thought really highly of me. It didn’t pan out for me in the Draft, but I still got an opportunity as a free agent.”
𝐒𝐈𝐆𝐍𝐄𝐃! ✍️@CaptainKirk140 from @RedbirdFB is headed to the @dallascowboys! #ShrineBowlPro pic.twitter.com/yXvHL1169q— East-West Shrine Bowl (@ShrineBowl) April 26, 2020
Kirk was named Defensive Most Valuable Player for the West in January’s East-West Shrine Bowl. He participated in a Pro Day at Northwestern, which proved especially important when ISU’s Pro Day was canceled because of COVID-19 concerns.
“To be able to go to Northwestern was a huge help,” said Kirk. “I was able to compete with some top talent.”
Kirk led ISU with 89 tackles and was a first-team Missouri Valley Football Conference all-star as a senior. Kirk also recorded three sacks, six pass break ups and a forced fumble.
While Robinson was projected as high as a fourth-round selection, he was not among the 255 players selected.
ESPN, The Athletic and NFL.com all ranked Robinson as the top tailback who went undrafted. Robinson joins a Jaguars' roster that also features former ISU tight end James O'Shaughnessy.
"I think he's all right," ISU running backs coach Khenon Hall said of Robinson. "He's ready to go work and show all 32 teams what they missed on. He's a humble kid. He's happy to get this opportunity."
Robinson closed his college career with 4,444 rushing yards (second in school history behind only Marshaun Coprich) and 44 touchdowns. The Rockford native's senior season yielded 1,899 yards rushing and 18 TDs.
As round four of the NFL Draft begins, some facts about James Robinson's career. Combining his numbers from Rockford Lutheran HS and Illinois State, James has rushed for 13,489 yards and 202 touchdowns. pic.twitter.com/1sYJPJaE7w— Randy Reinhardt (@Pg_Reinhardt) April 25, 2020
A two-time All-American, Robinson was not available for comment.
The lack of on-campus Pro Days for NFL scouts to evaluate prospects because of COVID-19 appeared to hurt FCS players. An unusually low six draft picks came from FCS programs.
Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!