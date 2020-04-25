Illinois State's Luther Kirk signs with Dallas, James Robinson with Jacksonville

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A Texan getting signed by the Dallas Cowboys? For Illinois State safety Luther Kirk, it was a “dream come true” Saturday.

While neither Kirk nor Redbird tailback James Robinson was selected in the NFL Draft, which completed its three-day, seven-round extravaganza Saturday, both agreed to free agent contracts.

Kirk, a native of the Dallas suburb of Garland, joined the Cowboys, while Robinson is headed to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“I spent a long time dreaming about (playing for Dallas) as a kid,” Kirk said. “I was in contact with them. I got to speak with the coaches and scouts. The scouts thought really highly of me. It didn’t pan out for me in the Draft, but I still got an opportunity as a free agent.”

Kirk was named Defensive Most Valuable Player for the West in January’s East-West Shrine Bowl. He participated in a Pro Day at Northwestern, which proved especially important when ISU’s Pro Day was canceled because of COVID-19 concerns.