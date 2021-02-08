Indiana State downs Illinois State to gain split of MVC volleyball series

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Indiana State downed Illinois State, 25-22, 25-22, 20-25, 25-17, on Monday to gain a split of a two-match Missouri Valley Conference volleyball series.

Kaylee Martin paced the Redbirds (4-4, 2-2 MVC) with 19 kills. Nora Janka contributed 24 assists and Stef Jankiewicz 19, while Kendal Meier had 25 digs and Nicole Lund seven blocks.

“The Indiana State team we saw this weekend is the best I’ve seen them. They had an answer for everything," said ISU head coach Leah Johnson, whose team won a five-set match Sunday. "They scored in all areas of the net and put pressure on us. We had streaks, but the whole weekend felt high and low with execution. I thought we did a nice job with overall effort and competitiveness, but our execution was streaky."

Indiana State (2-3, 2-2) outhit the Redbirds, .218-.117. Gretchen Kuckkan paced the Sycamores with 17 kills.

ISU returns to Redbird Arena to face Drake at 4 p.m. Sunday.

Women golfers third: Freshman Avalon Woodward is tied for seventh at even-par 144 as Illinois State's women's team sits tied for third after 36 holes of the Mid-American Challenge at Lakewood Ranch Golf & Country Club in Lakewood Ranch, Fla.

The Redbirds' 585 total is seven strokes behind Florida Gulf Coast in the 11-team field going into Tuesday's final round. ISU's Emma Rouger and Emma Sutton are tied for 11th at 146 with Ali Schrock tied for 21st (149).

