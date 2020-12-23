ISU basketball games against Valparaiso postponed on Jan. 2-3

NORMAL — The Missouri Valley Conference announced Wednesday it has postponed the Illinois State-Valparaiso men's basketball series on Jan. 2-3 at Redbird Arena due to positive COVID-19 test results among the Valparaiso team's personnel, which consists of student-athletes, coaches, managers and staff.

Make-up dates for the series/games will be announced later.

The MVC said "athletically-related activities will take place only to the extent permitted by local environments and applicable national, state, local and institutional guidelines in order to safeguard the health and safety of participants, staff and fans. Schedule updates throughout the season will be posted on mvc-sports.com."

The league earlier postponed the Bradley at Valpo games on Monday and Tuesday.

ISU opens MVC play on Sunday and Monday against Loyola in Chicago.

