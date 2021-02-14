 Skip to main content
ISU can't get sweep as Southern Illinois grinds out MVC victory
ISU can't get sweep as Southern Illinois grinds out MVC victory

REEVES SAT VS. SIU

Illinois State's Antonio Reeves crashes into Southern Illinois' Steven Verplancken during Saturday's game at Carbondale.

 Jim Benson

CARBONDALE —  Lance Jones scored 14 points to help Southern Illinois down Illinois State, 59-49, on Sunday at Banterra Center to gain a split of the weekend Missouri Valley Conference series.

ISU (6-15, 3-12 MVC), which took an 80-55 rout Saturday, was led by Josiah Strong's 14 points. Antonio Reeves added 10 points.

The Redbirds shot 39.6% from the field, including 4 of 22 on 3-pointers, and committed 16 turnovers after having only seven the day before.

SIU (10-9, 4-9) also received 12 points from Steven Verplancken and 11 from freshman center Kyler Filewich. The Salukis made 10 of 27 shots outside the arc while hitting 42.9% from the field.

The Redbirds closed a 34-24 halftime deficit to 36-30 on Reeves' jumper with 15:20 left. The Salukis then went on an 11-0 run to take a 47-30 lead, and ISU never got closer than 10 the rest of the way.

SIU came out hot from outside the arc. The Salukis made six of their first eight 3-point attempts, after going 6 of 26 on Saturday, to open 27-15 midway through the first half.

DJ Horne's layup helped ISU cut the deficit to 27-20 with 8:28 left. But the Redbirds made only two more baskets the rest of the half. ISU committed nine turnovers as SIU took a 34-24 halftime lead. Verplancken went 4 of 7 outside the arc in the first half.

ISU faces Bradley at 6 p.m. Thursday at Carver Arena in Peoria. The game was pushed back a day to give the teams another day off with both off next weekend.

This story will be updated.

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

