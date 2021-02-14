ISU can't get sweep as Southern Illinois grinds out MVC victory

CARBONDALE — Lance Jones scored 14 points to help Southern Illinois down Illinois State, 59-49, on Sunday at Banterra Center to gain a split of the weekend Missouri Valley Conference series.

ISU (6-15, 3-12 MVC), which took an 80-55 rout Saturday, was led by Josiah Strong's 14 points. Antonio Reeves added 10 points.

The Redbirds shot 39.6% from the field, including 4 of 22 on 3-pointers, and committed 16 turnovers after having only seven the day before.

SIU (10-9, 4-9) also received 12 points from Steven Verplancken and 11 from freshman center Kyler Filewich. The Salukis made 10 of 27 shots outside the arc while hitting 42.9% from the field.

The Redbirds closed a 34-24 halftime deficit to 36-30 on Reeves' jumper with 15:20 left. The Salukis then went on an 11-0 run to take a 47-30 lead, and ISU never got closer than 10 the rest of the way.

SIU came out hot from outside the arc. The Salukis made six of their first eight 3-point attempts, after going 6 of 26 on Saturday, to open 27-15 midway through the first half.