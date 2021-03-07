ISU softball team comes back for fifth straight win in Florida

Illinois State's softball team rallied to take a 5-4 victory in eight innings over Florida Atlantic for their second victory Sunday to finish 5-1 in the FAU Parents' Weekend Tournament at Boca Raton, Fla.

Earlier, the Redbirds had 18 hits in beating Coastal Carolina, 12-5.

ISU (8-3 overall) scored two runs in the top of the seventh to tie Florida Atlantic and a run in the eighth to earn its fifth straight victory. Mack Leonard and Jayden Standish each had two of ISU's 10 hits. Morgan Day (4-2) threw 2.2 hitless innings and struck out eight to get the win.

Standish, a freshman from Lexington, hit a grand slam in a seven-run first against Coastal Carolina. She finished with two hits and five RBIs. Reili Gardner and Madi Bylak each had three hits for the Redbirds. Hannah Ross (1-0) was the winner after giving up three earned runs in five innings.

Baseball falls: Fresh off a 13-run offensive output, the Illinois State baseball team’s bats fell flat at Southeast Missouri took an 8-1 victory in the series finale at Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Joe Butler was 2-for-4 with a solo home run and double for ISU (3-6). The run was his 100th career run scored, becoming the 44th Redbird to accomplish that feat.