ISU women can't hold 13-point lead in falling to Northern Iowa for second straight day

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — Illinois State's women's basketball team scored the first 10 points Saturday before Northern Iowa recovered to take a seven-point lead in the second quarter.
The Redbirds also held a double-digit advantage in the second half, leading by 13 with less than four minutes left in the third quarter. Once again, the Panthers charged back.
UNI made 31 of 37 attempts at the free throw line and posted a 72-67 victory over the Redbirds to complete a sweep of the Missouri Valley Conference season-opening series at McLeod Center.
“Got to give UNI credit. We had some empty possessions and some possessions in which you could tell we didn’t know the plays, and that’s on me," said ISU head coach Kristen Gillespie. "It’s the season experience. We’re just not there yet. I really like our team and we’re going to be able to compete this year, but we just aren’t where we want to be yet."
Mary Crompton, who was scoreless during UNI's 82-72 win on Friday, scored 13 points for ISU (3-2, 0-2) as did Juliunn Redmond, who fouled out. Crompton also grabbed a team-high seven rebounds.
Also finishing in double figures for the Redbirds were junior Terrion Moore and sophomore DeAnna Wilson, who each recorded 10 points. ISU shot 42.1% from the field, making 9 of 31 outside the arc, and were 14 of 16 at the line.
"I thought we played a lot better today and that we did some great things, but at the end of the day it wasn’t enough,” said Gillespie, whose team hadn't played in 14 days before the trip to Cedar Falls.
Karli Rucker had a game-high 19 points, also tallying four steals, three rebounds and three assists in 32 minutes of play for the Panthers (5-4, 2-0).
Bre Gunnels finished 8-for-8 from the free throw line while recording 15 points, 12 rebounds and two steals. Megan Maahs was 9 of 10 at the line. UNI only shot 30.2% from the field, going 9 of 31 from distance. The Panthers grabbed a 33-28 rebounding advantage.
“This is new to all of us in terms of the back-to-back. You’ve got to figure it out game-by-game and series-by-series," said UNI coach Tanya Warren. "For us to be able to battle back after being down 13 in the third quarter, I do think it says a lot about the perseverance and heart of this team.”
After ISU led 14-9 after the first quarter, UNI heated up. The Panthers used a 14-2 run to take a 23-16 lead following a Gunnels layup. ISU recovered and closed the half on a 13-4 run of its own to claim a 29-27 lead at the break.
ISU entered the final period with a 51-45 lead. But fouls would be ISU’s downfall as UNI converted 20 of 23 free throws in the fourth quarter. ISU pulled within three after a Crompton 3-pointer with 14 seconds remaining, but it wasn't enough.
“I thought we really bounced back well (from Friday)," said Gillespie, whose team committed 17 turnovers to UNI's 15. "This is uncharted territory and I didn’t know how we’d react, but I thought our kids played their absolute hearts out.”
The Redbirds travel to Indiana State for a pair of MVC road games on Thursday and Friday.