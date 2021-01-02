ISU women can't hold 13-point lead in falling to Northern Iowa for second straight day

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — Illinois State's women's basketball team scored the first 10 points Saturday before Northern Iowa recovered to take a seven-point lead in the second quarter.

The Redbirds also held a double-digit advantage in the second half, leading by 13 with less than four minutes left in the third quarter. Once again, the Panthers charged back.

UNI made 31 of 37 attempts at the free throw line and posted a 72-67 victory over the Redbirds to complete a sweep of the Missouri Valley Conference season-opening series at McLeod Center.

“Got to give UNI credit. We had some empty possessions and some possessions in which you could tell we didn’t know the plays, and that’s on me," said ISU head coach Kristen Gillespie. "It’s the season experience. We’re just not there yet. I really like our team and we’re going to be able to compete this year, but we just aren’t where we want to be yet."

Mary Crompton, who was scoreless during UNI's 82-72 win on Friday, scored 13 points for ISU (3-2, 0-2) as did Juliunn Redmond, who fouled out. Crompton also grabbed a team-high seven rebounds.