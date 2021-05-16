ISU women capture MVC track title, while Redbird men finish second

CARBONDALE — The Illinois State women captured their third straight Missouri Valley Conference Outdoor Championships title Sunday, while the Redbird men finished second.

The ISU women scored a meet-record 232 points to easily outdistance Southern Illinois (143). UNI won the men's meet with 167.5 points, while the Redbirds scored 154.33.

ISU's Jordyn Bruce was the Most Valuable Athlete in the women's meet for scoring the most points. The Redbirds' Grace Beattie was the Most Outstanding Track Athlete for the highest-ranking individual performance on the NCAA list.

Bruce won her first MVC championship in the heptathlon, recording a personal best in six out of the seven events and improving her total score by over 400 points with 5,439 points, which is No. 2 all-time in school history. She later won the 400-meter hurdles (58.80).

Beattie broke the meet record and won her second-straight 3,000-meter steeplechase title in 10 minutes, 7.04 seconds. The old record was by ISU's Kristen Zillmer (10:10.72) in 2014. Beattie also was second in the 1,500 (4:25.11).

ISU junior Maddi Exline was the Elite 17 winner, while the Redbirds' Jeff Bovee was named the MVC Women's Coach of the Year.

