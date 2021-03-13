 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jack Butler sparks Illinois State to baseball win over Missouri
0 comments
alert

Jack Butler sparks Illinois State to baseball win over Missouri

{{featured_button_text}}

Jack Butler smacked a two-run homer and drove in four runs while Jordan Lussier threw a complete game as Illinois State rolled to a 10-1 victory over Missouri in the first game of a nonconference doubleheader Saturday at Duffy Bass Field.

Jake McCaw also added two hits and four RBIs as the Redbirds improved to 5-7.

Lussier (2-1) allowed four hits and one earned run in seven innings. He walked one and struck out one.

ISU had 11 hits off five pitchers for Missouri (5-10). Joe Butler contributed two hits and scored three runs.

The second game was not completed by Pantagraph press time. ISU and Missouri will play a single game at 1 p.m. Sunday to conclude the four-game series.

Softball victorious: Emme Olson scored on a passed ball in the top of the seventh to lift Illinois State's softball team to a 1-0 victory over Middle Tennessee State in the MTSU Invitational at Murfreesboro, Tenn.

ISU (10-4) faced Dayton in a late game not completed by Pantagraph press time.

Soccer falls: Indiana State broke free from a scoreless halftime tie to defeat Illinois State in a Missouri Valley Conference women's soccer match at Adelaide Street Field.

ISU (2-4, 2-2 MVC) enjoyed a 17-5 advantage in shots.

ILLINOIS WESLEYAN

Baseball sweeps: Illinois Wesleyan knocked out 12 hits in each game while sweeping a nonconference doubleheader against Wartburg, 13-10 and 6-5, at Jack Horenberger Field.

Ethan Burgh went 7-for-10 with four runs scored for the Titans (5-3). Jacob Cyrus had three hits, including a home run, and seven RBIs in the first game before adding three hits and three RBIs in the nightcap.

IWU won the second game on a walk-off single by freshman Evan Hutson, a Normal West graduate.

 

Jack Butler, ISU baseball head shot 2019

Ja. Butler
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News