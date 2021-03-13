Jack Butler sparks Illinois State to baseball win over Missouri

Jack Butler smacked a two-run homer and drove in four runs while Jordan Lussier threw a complete game as Illinois State rolled to a 10-1 victory over Missouri in the first game of a nonconference doubleheader Saturday at Duffy Bass Field.

Jake McCaw also added two hits and four RBIs as the Redbirds improved to 5-7.

Lussier (2-1) allowed four hits and one earned run in seven innings. He walked one and struck out one.

ISU had 11 hits off five pitchers for Missouri (5-10). Joe Butler contributed two hits and scored three runs.

The second game was not completed by Pantagraph press time. ISU and Missouri will play a single game at 1 p.m. Sunday to conclude the four-game series.

Softball victorious: Emme Olson scored on a passed ball in the top of the seventh to lift Illinois State's softball team to a 1-0 victory over Middle Tennessee State in the MTSU Invitational at Murfreesboro, Tenn.

ISU (10-4) faced Dayton in a late game not completed by Pantagraph press time.

Soccer falls: Indiana State broke free from a scoreless halftime tie to defeat Illinois State in a Missouri Valley Conference women's soccer match at Adelaide Street Field.