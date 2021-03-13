Jack Butler sparks Illinois State to baseball win over Missouri

Jack Butler smacked a two-run homer and drove in four runs while Jordan Lussier threw a complete game as Illinois State rolled to a 10-1 victory over Missouri in the first game of a nonconference doubleheader Saturday at Duffy Bass Field.
Jake McCaw also added two hits and four RBIs as the Redbirds improved to 5-7.
Lussier (2-1) allowed four hits and one earned run in seven innings. He walked one and struck out one.
ISU had 11 hits off five pitchers for Missouri (5-10). Joe Butler contributed two hits and scored three runs.
The second game was not completed by Pantagraph press time. ISU and Missouri will play a single game at 1 p.m. Sunday to conclude the four-game series.
Softball victorious: Emme Olson scored on a passed ball in the top of the seventh to lift Illinois State's softball team to a 1-0 victory over Middle Tennessee State in the MTSU Invitational at Murfreesboro, Tenn.
ISU (10-4) faced Dayton in a late game not completed by Pantagraph press time.
Soccer falls: Indiana State broke free from a scoreless halftime tie to defeat Illinois State in a Missouri Valley Conference women's soccer match at Adelaide Street Field.
ISU (2-4, 2-2 MVC) enjoyed a 17-5 advantage in shots.
ILLINOIS WESLEYAN
Baseball sweeps: Illinois Wesleyan knocked out 12 hits in each game while sweeping a nonconference doubleheader against Wartburg, 13-10 and 6-5, at Jack Horenberger Field.
Ethan Burgh went 7-for-10 with four runs scored for the Titans (5-3). Jacob Cyrus had three hits, including a home run, and seven RBIs in the first game before adding three hits and three RBIs in the nightcap.
IWU won the second game on a walk-off single by freshman Evan Hutson, a Normal West graduate.