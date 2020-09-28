Jessica Keller promoted to ISU women's basketball associate head coach

×
NORMAL — Illinois State head women’s basketball coach Kristen Gillespie announced Monday that Jessica Keller has been promoted to associate head coach after three seasons serving as an assistant coach.
"In the last three years, Jess has made a huge impact in all areas of our program, including in the development of our players, in scouting opponents and executing game plans, and on the recruiting trail," said Gillespie. "There is not an aspect of the program she doesn’t have a hand in, and I know the future of ISU women’s basketball is bright with her on our side.”
Keller has helped the Redbirds to two straight 19-win seasons and helped develop five All-Missouri Valley Conference players, as well as three MVC Newcomers of the Year.
Before coming to ISU, Keller served as the head coach at Columbia College in Columbia, Missouri, for three seasons, coaching the Cougars to a 75-24 overall record and a pair of NAIA National Tournament appearances. She also had assistant coaching stops at Minnesota State in Mankato, Minnesota and at Quincy University as a graduate assistant coach.
