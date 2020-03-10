Junior college power forward Alex Kotov announces he will sign with Illinois State

NORMAL — Alex Kotov, a 6-foot-10 native of Moscow, Russia, who played this season for Daytona State (Fla.) College, announced Tuesday he will sign with Illinois State.

Kotov played two games this season with Daytona State before suffering a broken hand, averaging 4.5 points and 3.5 rebounds. He will be able to get a medical redshirt because of his injury and have three seasons of eligibility with the Redbirds starting in the fall.

As a freshman in the 2018-19 season, Kotov played at Palm Beach (Fla.) State College. He started 26 of 30 games and averaged 6.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists while shooting 40.4% from the field, 53.8% at the line and 24.2% on 3-pointers.

Kotov, a left-handed power forward, played high school basketball at Montverde Academy in Montverde, Fla. He made a recruiting visit to the ISU campus last month and sat behind the Redbirds' bench for their game against Bradley.

ISU currently has 13 scholarship players who could return next season, which is the NCAA maximum, although that usually changes after the season. The Redbirds finished a 10-21 campaign last week with a loss to Drake in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament play-in round.

The spring signing period runs from April 15 to May 20.

