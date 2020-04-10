Junior college standout DeAnna Wilson commits to sign with Illinois State women's basketball

NORMAL — It’s hard to argue with the Illinois State women’s basketball team’s history of success with junior college transfers.
In three years under Coach Kristen Gillespie, a junior college addition to the Redbird roster has been the Missouri Valley Conference Newcomer of the Year each season.
DeAnna Wilson of Moberly Area Community College became a prime candidate to continue the streak Friday when she committed to sign a national letter of intent with the Redbirds. Wilson will have three years of eligibility at ISU.
“The family atmosphere when I was on campus, I felt like that was where I wanted to be,” Wilson said.
The 6-foot-2 Wilson was a third team Division I junior college All-American this past season after averaging 15.6 points and 9.7 rebounds for a Moberly team that fashioned a 29-4 record and earned a spot in the national tournament that was not contested because of the coronavirus.
“I’m super excited for her. I think she chose a place where she can be a contributor right away,” Moberly coach Hana Haden said. “ISU has a great track record with junior college transfers. They did a really good job in the recruiting process. She felt really comfortable with them.”
According to Haden, Wilson had 25 Division I scholarship offers. Wilson said she also seriously considered Missouri, Nevada and Missouri-Kansas City.
“With my energy, I can fit in with their style of play,” Wilson said of ISU. “I want to keep getting stronger and work on my ability to finish around the rim and work on my outside shooting.”
Haden called Wilson’s versatility a strength.
“She’s 6-2 but she can face up (defenders), put it on the floor, shoot 15-foot jumpers and post up on the blocks,” said Haden. “With her athleticism, we put her on top of our press and she was getting all kinds of deflections. She didn’t feel comfortable shooting the three, but she is definitely capable.”
Wilson, who shot 52.5 percent from the field and 65.7 percent at the free throw line, had 22 double-doubles, games at of least 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Moberly, Mo., school.
“She had several games of eight or nine rebounds so she could have had even more,” Haden said. “She’s a really strong rebounder. She only had 10 more defensive rebounds than offensive so she goes to the glass at both ends.”
Gillespie, who has previously spoken of a desire to add a junior college post player to her recruiting class, cannot comment on Wilson until she signs a national letter of intent next week.
Wilson will join the Redbird roster with three high school standouts who previously signed national letters: Fantasia Baines of Thornwood, Kate Bullman of Grayslake Central and Jasmine McGinnis-Taylor of Omaha (Neb.) Westside.
