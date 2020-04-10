Junior college standout DeAnna Wilson commits to sign with Illinois State women's basketball

According to Haden, Wilson had 25 Division I scholarship offers. Wilson said she also seriously considered Missouri, Nevada and Missouri-Kansas City.

“With my energy, I can fit in with their style of play,” Wilson said of ISU. “I want to keep getting stronger and work on my ability to finish around the rim and work on my outside shooting.”

Haden called Wilson’s versatility a strength.

“She’s 6-2 but she can face up (defenders), put it on the floor, shoot 15-foot jumpers and post up on the blocks,” said Haden. “With her athleticism, we put her on top of our press and she was getting all kinds of deflections. She didn’t feel comfortable shooting the three, but she is definitely capable.”

Wilson, who shot 52.5 percent from the field and 65.7 percent at the free throw line, had 22 double-doubles, games at of least 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Moberly, Mo., school.

“She had several games of eight or nine rebounds so she could have had even more,” Haden said. “She’s a really strong rebounder. She only had 10 more defensive rebounds than offensive so she goes to the glass at both ends.”