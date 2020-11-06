Keith Fisher III decides to opt-out of 2020-21 Illinois State basketball season

NORMAL — Keith Fisher III became a father right after last season ended for Illinois State's basketball team. Those duties have led him to decide playing this season for the Redbirds wouldn't be right.
Fisher, a 6-foot-8 senior forward and acknowledged team leader, announced Friday afternoon on Twitter that he won't play the 2020-21 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic and his concern for his family.
Fisher's tweet stated:
"To My Redbird Family,
"SARS-CoV-2 (aka Covid-19) has brought uncertainty, instability, and extreme worry to the entire world. With our daughter's birth coming at the beginning of it, I have been plagued with those feelings and emotions. After a long, deliberate process of research, deep thought, and prayer, I have decided that it would be in my best interest to opt-out of the 2020-21 season. This decision resolves all burdens surrounding this time for me as well as allows me to protect my immediate family best. My coaches and brothers have made this decision easier with their constant love and support, and I am grateful for them.
"Thank you for all your love and support. Let's back the Birds stronger than ever this year!!!"
Fisher, a transfer from San Jose State who sat out the 2018-19 season per NCAA rules, averaged 9.6 points (second to Zach Copeland) and a team-high 6.0 rebounds last season as ISU went 10-21 and finished ninth in the Missouri Valley Conference.
After a slow start to the season, Fisher played his best basketball in the last month. He averaged 10.6 points and 6.1 rebounds in MVC games. Fisher contributed 14 points and 10 rebounds in ISU's season-ending 75-65 loss to Drake in a MVC Tournament first-round game.
Fisher was picked to the preseason all-MVC third team last month. He was expected to lead a young ISU front line that includes Abdou Ndiaye, a redshirt sophomore who started nine games last season, along with junior college transfers Dusan Mahorcic and Alex Kotov and freshman Alston Andrews.
ISU will begin the season Nov. 25 in a tournament at Lincoln, Neb.
"While it is tough to learn about Keith's final decision so close to the season, I fully support his decision to opt out due to his concerns," said ISU head coach Dan Muller on Twitter. "We will really miss Keith and wish him and his family nothing but the best going forward."
Fisher's decision makes getting an NCAA immediate waiver eligibility for Sy Chatman more imperative. Chatman, a 6-8 junior, has played the last two seasons at UMass before transferring to ISU in the spring.
Muller said Thursday that ISU hasn't submitted the necessary documentation yet to the NCAA for a waiver for Chatman, but plans to soon.
Delight in white
