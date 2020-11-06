Keith Fisher III decides to opt-out of 2020-21 Illinois State basketball season

"SARS-CoV-2 (aka Covid-19) has brought uncertainty, instability, and extreme worry to the entire world. With our daughter's birth coming at the beginning of it, I have been plagued with those feelings and emotions. After a long, deliberate process of research, deep thought, and prayer, I have decided that it would be in my best interest to opt-out of the 2020-21 season. This decision resolves all burdens surrounding this time for me as well as allows me to protect my immediate family best. My coaches and brothers have made this decision easier with their constant love and support, and I am grateful for them.