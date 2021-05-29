Kindred: ‘Dr. J’ was a gift that keeps on giving for Illinois State

The walk to Schroeder Hall was a nervous one. The stomach does somersaults on the way to your first college class.
When you grow up in a town of 1,600, a campus of 20,000 is intimidating. And it would all start with this, a Monday morning class in a lecture hall of 250, maybe 300 students. It seemed like a thousand.
The class was Introduction to Psychology, but for a jittery, pudgy freshman from Atlanta, Illinois, it was the introduction to Illinois State.
There were so many unknowns on that August 1976 morning, but sometimes you get lucky in life. This was one of them.
The instructor was a small, energetic man with an infectious spirit and a welcoming demeanor. He made you feel you were in the right place and that he was there for you … even if you were one of 250 or 300 or whatever it actually was.
That was Jim Johnson’s gift. He loved what he did and, pretty quickly, you did, too. He made matters of the mind more interesting than an 18-year-old farm kid could have imagined.
The farm kid wasn’t interested in a career in psychology. Journalism was in his heart. Yet, if he could have had Jim Johnson for every class, psychology would have been a terrific choice.
Turns out the farm kid was one of many. That became clear during Johnson’s 40-plus years as an ISU professor and volunteer in the Karin Bone Athletics Study Center. He impacted generations of ISU students and student-athletes.
And now, eight years after his death at age 73, he is still making a difference, thanks to his widow, Pat.
Pat Johnson has made a major gift to ISU softball to fund technology improvements and offset costs of summer school for the softball program’s players.
The rest of the world knows “Dr. J” to be Julius Erving, the Hall of Fame basketball player. For ISU athletics, “Dr. J” is Jim Johnson, who received his doctoral degree from Northwestern after earning his master’s at ISU.
Johnson was presented the Campbell “Stretch” Miller Award for his meritorious contributions to ISU athletics. Also, the Dr. Jim Johnson Phoenix Award is given annually to an ISU student-athlete who has overcome academic challenges and made consistent academic progress.
Longtime Redbird softball coach Melinda Fischer said Johnson made “an enormous difference” for her program.
“I have enjoyed the opportunity the last several years to share Dr. J's passion for Illinois State softball with Pat and the family,” Fischer said. “Pat keeping her husband's legacy alive with this donation means that their family will continue to be difference makers for Redbird softball.
“We couldn’t be more appreciative of Pat honoring her husband by giving our student-athletes the resources necessary to become champions in the classroom and in competition.”
Johnson was a longtime volunteer academic coordinator in the Athletics Study Center. He taught psychology to many ISU athletes over the years, but also led study skills workshops and worked with individual student-athletes in the study center.
He helped them learn by teaching them how to learn, arming them with effective strategies for studying and retaining information. They were skills that would serve them well long after their time at ISU was done.
Heroes in athletics typically wear uniforms, win championships and hoist trophies. ISU has had its share. Jim Johnson was largely an unsung hero, working long hours and achieving victories fans never saw.
They mattered just the same, and his impact lives on in the thousands of students he taught, mentored and made to feel at home.
The farm kid was one.
Sometimes you get lucky.
