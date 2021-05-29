Kindred: ‘Dr. J’ was a gift that keeps on giving for Illinois State

Randy Kindred Sports Editor Sports editor for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois. Follow Randy Kindred Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The walk to Schroeder Hall was a nervous one. The stomach does somersaults on the way to your first college class.

When you grow up in a town of 1,600, a campus of 20,000 is intimidating. And it would all start with this, a Monday morning class in a lecture hall of 250, maybe 300 students. It seemed like a thousand.

The class was Introduction to Psychology, but for a jittery, pudgy freshman from Atlanta, Illinois, it was the introduction to Illinois State.

There were so many unknowns on that August 1976 morning, but sometimes you get lucky in life. This was one of them.

The instructor was a small, energetic man with an infectious spirit and a welcoming demeanor. He made you feel you were in the right place and that he was there for you … even if you were one of 250 or 300 or whatever it actually was.

That was Jim Johnson’s gift. He loved what he did and, pretty quickly, you did, too. He made matters of the mind more interesting than an 18-year-old farm kid could have imagined.

The farm kid wasn’t interested in a career in psychology. Journalism was in his heart. Yet, if he could have had Jim Johnson for every class, psychology would have been a terrific choice.