Lexi Wallen paces Illinois State's women's basketball team to victory at Indiana State

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Lexi Wallen's 18 points and nine rebounds Saturday powered the Illinois State women's basketball team to a 62-55 victory over Indiana State at the Hulman Center.

Wallen was 7 of 14 from the field as the Redbirds wrapped up the regular season with a 19-10 overall record and 11-7 Missouri Valley Conference mark. Indiana State slipped to 5-25 and 3-15.

JuJu Redmond added 14 points and TeTe Maggett had 13 points, seven rebounds and five assists for the Redbirds, who will be the No. 4 seed in the upcoming Missouri Valley Conference Tournament at Moline. ISU will face fifth-seeded Northern Iowa at 2:30 p.m. Friday in the quarterfinals.

Redmond had four steals and Wallen three. ISU led 31-26 at the half and 46-39 after three quarters.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}