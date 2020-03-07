You are the owner of this article.
Lexi Wallen paces Illinois State's women's basketball team to victory at Indiana State
TeTe Maggett action vs. Indiana State

Illinois State senior guard TeTe Maggett drives to the basket in Saturday's 62-55 win over Indiana State at the Hulman Center in Terre Haute, Ind.

 ILLINOIS STATE PHOTO

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Lexi Wallen's 18 points and nine rebounds Saturday powered the Illinois State women's basketball team to a 62-55 victory over Indiana State at the Hulman Center.

Wallen was 7 of 14 from the field as the Redbirds wrapped up the regular season with a 19-10 overall record and 11-7 Missouri Valley Conference mark. Indiana State slipped to 5-25 and 3-15.

JuJu Redmond added 14 points and TeTe Maggett had 13 points, seven rebounds and five assists for the Redbirds, who will be the No. 4 seed in the upcoming Missouri Valley Conference Tournament at Moline. ISU will face fifth-seeded Northern Iowa at 2:30 p.m. Friday in the quarterfinals.

Redmond had four steals and Wallen three. ISU led 31-26 at the half and 46-39 after three quarters.

"We were a little bit out of sync today," Redbirds coach Kristen Gillespie said. "I thought there were times that we could've increased the lead or converted some big plays and then we'd have a turnover or a careless mistake. 

"At the end of the day, we got the job done and we'll take the win."

The Redbirds shot 49% from the field (24 of 49) and hit 5 of 14 from 3-point range (35.7 %). ISU sank 9 of 12 free throws while the home team was making only 5 of 12.

The Sycamores made 42.3% from the field (22 of 52) and went 6 of 20 from beyond the arc.

"I thought TeTe made some big shots and free throws toward the end and of course Wallen and JuJu came up big for us," Gillespie said. "We did enough down the stretch."

  

Lexi Wallen head shot 2019-20

Wallen
