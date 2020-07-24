Linebacker Babcock commits to sign with Illinois State football

Prominent among the junior year highlights of Hobart (Ind.) High School football player Bobby Babcock is a kick return of approximately 90 yards.
“How many times do you see a defensive lineman returning kicks?,” Babcock asked.
Not many, of course, but the speed and versatility Babcock displayed while nearly reaching the end zone on that return are among the reason college recruiters have been in frequent contact.
Babcock declared recently that the contact he received from Illinois State has convinced him to commit to signing a national letter of intent with the Redbirds on Signing Day in December.
“To put it the simplest way, they showed me the most love of all my offers,” said Babcock, who also had scholarship offers from Mid-American Conference members Ohio, Central Michigan and Eastern Michigan. “I was going to wait until Signing Day to commit, but it was cut and dried who wanted me more.”
To label the 6-foot-1, 226-pound Babcock a playmaker would be an understatement. As a junior, he was credited with 84 tackles, 38 tackles for loss, 15 sacks, eight forced fumbles. 10 pass break ups, two fumble recoveries and an interception for a Hobart team that finished 11-3.
Spot em I got em 🎯 pic.twitter.com/MQfbhABl3c— Bobby Babcock (@bobbybabcock95) May 17, 2020
“I play a walk-up defensive end,” Babcock said. “I would say I’m pretty quick for my size. I go into a different gear once the play starts. I don’t stop until I make the play or hear the whistle.”
Babcock likely profiles as a linebacker at the college level.
“I could play inside the box, I could play outside linebacker, I could play safety,” he said. “I really don’t care.”
Babcock expects to see some time at wide receiver in the upcoming season after playing little on offense in 2019.
“We had such a good offense last year there was no reason for me to,” said Babcock. “I will play a little more on the offensive side than last year, but I’m still defense at heart.”
The NCAA dead period resulting from the pandemic kept Babcock from visiting ISU.
“I did take a virtual tour, but I have not been there yet,” he said. “I felt like I made a good bond with the coaches. I still got to see it. I just didn’t get to be there.”
