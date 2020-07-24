Linebacker Babcock commits to sign with Illinois State football

“I play a walk-up defensive end,” Babcock said. “I would say I’m pretty quick for my size. I go into a different gear once the play starts. I don’t stop until I make the play or hear the whistle.”

Babcock likely profiles as a linebacker at the college level.

“I could play inside the box, I could play outside linebacker, I could play safety,” he said. “I really don’t care.”

Babcock expects to see some time at wide receiver in the upcoming season after playing little on offense in 2019.

“We had such a good offense last year there was no reason for me to,” said Babcock. “I will play a little more on the offensive side than last year, but I’m still defense at heart.”

The NCAA dead period resulting from the pandemic kept Babcock from visiting ISU.

“I did take a virtual tour, but I have not been there yet,” he said. “I felt like I made a good bond with the coaches. I still got to see it. I just didn’t get to be there.”

