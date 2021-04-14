Loyola tips Illinois State in second overtime to win MVC Soccer Tournament semifinal match

Lindsey Hardiman's goal in the second overtime lifted No. 1-seed Loyola to a 2-1 victory over fourth-seeded Illinois State in a Missouri Valley Conference Women's Soccer Tournament semifinal match Wednesday at Chicago.

Megan Nemec's shot went off the crossboard before Hardiman converted inside the far post from 15 yards past ISU goalie Priya Gillan to lift the Ramblers (7-1-1) into the championship match. Loyola will face No. 3 Valparaiso on Sunday in Chicago.

Riley O'Brien's header from 10 yards out with less than seven minutes left gave ISU (4-7-1) a 1-all tie. Loyola took a 1-0 lead when Kyrsten Pellikan scored at the 36:21 mark of the first half.

Gillan made four saves for ISU, while Loyola goalie Grace Droessler had two.

ILLINOIS WESLEYAN

Baseball sweeps: Dom DiLello's sacrifice fly scored Evan Ranneklev as Illinois Wesleyan rallied to beat Wheaton, 11-10, and sweep a CCIW doubleheader at Jack Horenberger Field.

IWU (13-11, 8-8 CCIW) used Collin Elvers' three-run homer and Eric Benes' six strong innings to win the first game, 8-2.