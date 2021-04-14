 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Loyola tips Illinois State in second overtime to win MVC Soccer Tournament semifinal match
0 comments
alert
COLLEGE REPORT

Loyola tips Illinois State in second overtime to win MVC Soccer Tournament semifinal match

{{featured_button_text}}
Redbird logo

Lindsey Hardiman's goal in the second overtime lifted No. 1-seed Loyola to a 2-1 victory over fourth-seeded Illinois State in a Missouri Valley Conference Women's Soccer Tournament semifinal match Wednesday at Chicago.

Megan Nemec's shot went off the crossboard before Hardiman converted inside the far post from 15 yards past ISU goalie Priya Gillan to lift the Ramblers (7-1-1) into the championship match. Loyola will face No. 3 Valparaiso on Sunday in Chicago.

Riley O'Brien's header from 10 yards out with less than seven minutes left gave ISU (4-7-1)  a 1-all tie. Loyola took a 1-0 lead when Kyrsten Pellikan scored at the 36:21 mark of the first half.

Gillan made four saves for ISU, while Loyola goalie Grace Droessler had two.

ILLINOIS WESLEYAN

Baseball sweeps: Dom DiLello's sacrifice fly scored Evan Ranneklev as Illinois Wesleyan rallied to beat Wheaton, 11-10, and sweep a CCIW doubleheader at Jack Horenberger Field.

IWU (13-11, 8-8 CCIW) used Collin Elvers' three-run homer and Eric Benes' six strong innings to win the first game, 8-2.

The Titans trailed 10-9 going into the ninth of the nightcap. Jared Mutter's single scored Cole Greer, who had four hits, to tie the game. Ranneklev had three hits in both games.

Kafer and DiLello each had three hits in the first game in support of Benes (2-1), who allowed one earned run in six innings while giving up six hits and striking out four.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ralph Lauren unveils new Team USA uniforms

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News