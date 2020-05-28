Lyons: ISU football, basketball players still couple weeks away from returning for summer workouts

"We looked at all those different pieces, and the way we're able to manage summer school this particular summer we kind of broke even, which I was very pleased about," said Lyons.

Lyons said each sport's budgets are going to be the same for the 2020-21 school year as 2019-20. Teams won't be asked to reduce travel to games or tournaments.

However, Lyons said, "We asked everyone to have in the back of their mind, or in their back pocket, if we need to make adjustments in the fall, winter or spring, what adjustments would I make as an individual sport to support a change in the budget.

"I think we're in a pretty good spot budget-wise. We're fortunate, but at same time we need to be prepared in case there's unforeseen things that we need to react to pretty quickly."

With Phase 3 of "Restore Illinois" beginning Friday, the athletic department staff will slowly begin returning to their offices at Redbird Arena or Horton Field House.

Lyons said it will be done in phases, with some of the staff returning Monday, another group on June 8 and the final group on July 1.