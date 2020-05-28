Lyons: ISU football, basketball players still couple weeks away from returning for summer workouts

NORMAL — Illinois State is formulating plans to bring back its football and men's and women's basketball players to campus this summer — on a voluntary basis — for workouts.
When that happens, said ISU athletic director Larry Lyons, is still to be determined. It figures to be at least a couple weeks away as schools throughout the country try to adjust to a new order because of the COVID-19 pandemic that shut down college sports in the spring.
"We're working through what our plans would be in our areas that would be directly impacted by the student-athletes or areas that impact the student-athletes — student center, athletic training, strength and conditioning, equipment room," said Lyons.
"Once we have our plan in place, we'll work back through campus to make sure our plans are approved. As you're doing this you put timelines together. But we've got a little put more work to do."
Lyons said his staff is working with head coaches Brock Spack (football), Dan Muller (men's basketball) and Kristen Gillespie (women's basketball) — the three sports the NCAA is allowing student-athletes to return — in an effort to get an idea of how many would be returning to campus.
"It will be some kind of phased return, I'm sure," said Lyons. "We're talking to (all) our head coaches once a week to keep them apprised of things that are going on nationally and in Illinois. It's going to be a matter of bringing a lot of information together here in next week or two and then get a plan approved and rolling it out."
Whether college sports return on time in the fall is anyone's guess, as is if fans be allowed to watch live.
ISU is set to open the football season on Sept. 4 at Illinois with the Redbirds' home opener Sept. 12 against Eastern Illinois at Hancock Stadium.
"There's a football oversight committee and a football working group (with the NCAA) working on what the timing for football would look like to bring athletes back for the beginning of their preseason camp," said Lyons. "There's another committee, called the competition oversight committee which I'm on, which is the other fall sports. For us that would be volleyball, cross country and women's soccer. We meet every two weeks on Zoom and are working through what those timelines would be."
Schools across the country suffered a financial hit with the cancellation of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament, where payments are spread out in six-year increments. That has forced many to cut some sports along with pay cuts across athletic department staffs.
Lyons said the Missouri Valley Conference did a projection at how much revenue its members would be losing. ISU stands to lose a little over $1 million, according to Lyons.
However, Lyons said there are no plans or discussions to cut any sports at ISU. Like the rest of the university, Lyons said there have been no pay reductions or furloughs for athletic department staff.
ISU also has worked on the extra scholarships for the 2020-21 school year after the NCAA granted spring sport athletes an extra year of eligibility after having their seasons were cut short.
Lyons said the Redbirds will have about 60% of seniors in baseball, softball and men's and women's track and field return. Each student-athlete's scholarship will be honored at the same level it was for the 2019-20 school year, according to Lyons.
To fund that extra expense in the financial aid budget, which is the normal scholarship budget for the athletic program, Lyons said, "We did a really good analysis on what summer school is going to look like this summer and made some adjustments there."
With only online classes offered this summer, Lyons said no new student-athletes will be brought to campus this summer. Also factored into the 2020-21 budget was a fee increase that was approved by the university's board of trustees at its last meeting.
"We looked at all those different pieces, and the way we're able to manage summer school this particular summer we kind of broke even, which I was very pleased about," said Lyons.
Lyons said each sport's budgets are going to be the same for the 2020-21 school year as 2019-20. Teams won't be asked to reduce travel to games or tournaments.
However, Lyons said, "We asked everyone to have in the back of their mind, or in their back pocket, if we need to make adjustments in the fall, winter or spring, what adjustments would I make as an individual sport to support a change in the budget.
"I think we're in a pretty good spot budget-wise. We're fortunate, but at same time we need to be prepared in case there's unforeseen things that we need to react to pretty quickly."
With Phase 3 of "Restore Illinois" beginning Friday, the athletic department staff will slowly begin returning to their offices at Redbird Arena or Horton Field House.
Lyons said it will be done in phases, with some of the staff returning Monday, another group on June 8 and the final group on July 1.
"Obviously there will be social distancing and depending on what interactions are, following the rules on face coverings and those sort of things," he said. "But we have a pretty good handle on how all that's going to look."
PHOTOS: Illinois State vs. Missouri State football
111719-blm-spt-4isufoot
111719-blm-spt-5isufoot
111719-blm-spt-7isufoot
111719-blm-spt-17isufoot
111719-blm-spt-8isufoot
111719-blm-spt-13isufoot
111719-blm-spt-9isufoot
111719-blm-spt-2isufoot
James Robinson, RB
111719-blm-spt-15isufoot
111719-blm-spt-10isufoot
111719-blm-spt-11isufoot
111719-blm-spt-3isufoot
111719-blm-spt-16isufoot
111719-blm-spt-14isufoot
111719-blm-spt-12isufoot
Defense in the end zone
Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!