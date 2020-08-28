Lyons apologizes to Illinois State student-athletes for comment

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL — Illinois State director of athletics Larry Lyons on Friday afternoon apologized to Redbird student-athletes for his "All Redbird lives matter" comment in a Thursday Zoom meeting.

"Black Lives Matter. I understand that and I support that. They need to hear that from me," Lyons told The Pantagraph prior to the meeting. "I need to apologize to them. It was a comment that was offensive to our student-athletes.

"That was not my intention but that's how it was interpreted. I have to own that and I do regret the comment."

In a Thursday tweet, ISU associate head track and field coach Mary Wood called the comment "insensitive and frankly one that attempts to drown the movement."

Several Redbird athletes also took exception to the comment on social media.

Lyons said he has been meeting with student-athletes and coaches Thursday and Friday.

“I made an inappropriate comment that offended a number of our student-athletes,” he said. “Hopefully, my student-athletes will listen to me and we can start to take a step forward.”