Mack Leonard helps ISU to softball sweep at plate, circle

Mack Leonard went 6-for-9 and drove in five runs and picked up a win in the circle to lead Illinois State's softball team to two victories Saturday in the FAU Parents' Weekend Tournament at Boca Raton, Fla.

Leonard had four singles and two RBIs in a 9-5 victory over Pittsburgh. She pitched four innings, allowing five hits and three runs in improving to 3-1. Emme Olson added two hits and two RBIs for the Redbirds.

ISU (6-3) downed Florida International, 9-3, as Morgan Day (3-2) went the distance while striking out seven. Leonard had two hits and three RBIs. ISU's Brittni LaFountaine also had two hits.

Baseball splits: Illinois State baseball team’s bats caught fire in the second game of a doubleheader to rout Southeast Missouri, 13-1, at Cape Girardeau, Mo. Southeast Missouri won the first game, 5-1.

Sean Sinisko threw a seven-inning complete game for victory (3-6) in the second game, allowing one earned run and four hits while striking out seven with no walks.

The Redbird offense was headed by senior Jordan Libman, who went a combined 4-for-8 with a home run, double, three RBI and three runs. Junior Tyson Hays blasted a home run as part of a three-hit performance in game two.