McKenna Sims leaves Illinois State women's basketball program; a 2021 prospect commits

NORMAL — Kristen Gillespie knows freshman McKenna Sims is very close to her family.

So the Illinois State women’s basketball coach wasn’t caught totally by surprise this week when Sims informed her she was transferring to NAIA Morningside College.

“She called me and it was an extremely emotional conversation,” Gillespie said Friday. “In light of the (coronavirus) situation, she was always homesick a little bit this year. She wanted to be close to her family, and the crisis we’re facing right now made it really clear.”

Sims is from South Sioux City, Neb. Morningside is located directly across the Missouri River in Sioux City, Iowa.

A 5-foot-8 guard, Sims played in all 29 games for the Redbirds this past season, averaging 8.9 minutes, 2.0 points and 1.9 rebounds.

“There was no ill will either way. She had to do what’s best for her,” said Gillespie. “It’s hard on our kids and our staff and a hard decision for her. We want our kids to be happy. She just couldn’t be (happy) away from home.”