McKenna Sims leaves Illinois State women's basketball program; a 2021 prospect commits

NORMAL — Kristen Gillespie knows freshman McKenna Sims is very close to her family.
So the Illinois State women’s basketball coach wasn’t caught totally by surprise this week when Sims informed her she was transferring to NAIA Morningside College.
“She called me and it was an extremely emotional conversation,” Gillespie said Friday. “In light of the (coronavirus) situation, she was always homesick a little bit this year. She wanted to be close to her family, and the crisis we’re facing right now made it really clear.”
Sims is from South Sioux City, Neb. Morningside is located directly across the Missouri River in Sioux City, Iowa.
A 5-foot-8 guard, Sims played in all 29 games for the Redbirds this past season, averaging 8.9 minutes, 2.0 points and 1.9 rebounds.
“There was no ill will either way. She had to do what’s best for her,” said Gillespie. “It’s hard on our kids and our staff and a hard decision for her. We want our kids to be happy. She just couldn’t be (happy) away from home.”
Sims’ departure gives Gillespie two scholarships with which to work in the current recruiting cycle. The Redbird coach plans to use one of those on a junior college post player. The other could be pocketed for future use or be spent on a transfer if an appropriate fit develops.
College coaches are trying to recruit despite the coronavirus pandemic leading to an NCAA mandated dead period until the end of May. That means coaches are not allowed to visit players in person, and players are not permitted to make any campus visits.
“I feel for them. It’s the biggest decision they are going to make and they can’t come to campus and they can’t be around your players,” said Gillespie. “We’re trying to create that over the phone and on Zoom.”
New commit: ISU has added to its 2021 recruiting class in 6-3 Lexi Boles, who attends Iowa prep powerhouse Dowling Catholic High School in West Des Moines.
Boles joins guard Kenzie Bowers of Kent City, Mich., as high school players committed to join the Redbirds in 2021.
