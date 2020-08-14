You are the owner of this article.
Missouri Valley Conference calls off fall sports
NORMAL -- Following the NCAA's lead from Thursday, the Missouri Valley Conference canceled all fall sports competition on Friday, while leaving open the possibility of rescheduling.

The decision impacts men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s soccer and women’s volleyball. Illinois State field teams in men’s and women’s cross country, volleyball and women’s soccer.

In a statement, the MVC indicated it will “continue to evaluate options for conducting MVC competition in these sports and potentially participating in NCAA championships during the spring of 2021.”

Schedules for MVC winter and spring sports are not impacted at this time.

This story will be updated

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

