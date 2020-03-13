Missouri Valley Conference cancels all spring sports; CCIW follows suit

ISU, which has a 12-11 record, was scheduled to begin Missouri Valley play this weekend at Southern Illinois.

“It’s just sad,” Fischer said. “It’s a surreal moment. I don’t think anybody has their mind around it yet. We talk to our kids all year long about controlling what you can control. This is so absolutely out of our control.”

Lyons said he is anxious to see his staff and coaches in person after many were gone for spring break and much of the communication has been done by text or emails.

"We've had really good work by my leadership team and our support staff in terms of managing this week," he said. "Our goal early next week is to get everyone in a room and have a really good conversation about the decisions that have been made and decisions that are going to be made in the next couple days so everyone understands what is going on and we have a good plan moving forward."

Illinois State track and field coach Jeff Bovee learned at 7:30 p.m. about the Missouri Valley announcement.

“I’m in a little bit of shock,” said Bovee, whose women’s team won its third consecutive MVC indoor title just 13 days ago while the men’s team tied for second. “I never would have thought that would be our last competition for 2020.