Missouri Valley Conference cancels all spring sports; CCIW follows suit

NORMAL — The Missouri Valley Conference canceled all spring sports because of concerns over the coronavirus pandemic early Friday night and the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin did the same.
The moves mean Illinois State's and Illinois Wesleyan's athletic teams are finished competing for the school year.
The announcements came after the Big Ten and the NCAA said on Thursday they were canceling all spring sports and championships.
"There's something way bigger at play here. I feel bad for our student-athletes and feel bad for our local high school athletes. I feel bad for athletes across the country, but I think the decisions being made and the change daily based on new circumstances are the correct decisions," said ISU athletics director Larry Lyons.
The Valley on Thursday canceled the league's women's basketball tournament and said all spring sports contests had been suspended through March 30.
The decision was made Friday by the MVC Presidents Council to cancel the entire spring sports season with "the well-being and safety of its student-athletes, administrators, coaches, media and fans in mind."
"Our whole focus has been keeping them up to date on the changing conditions. We are communicating with student-athletes and coaches that are on spring break trips and coaches who have had their seasons ended abruptly in winter sports and coaches entering their non-traditional seasons," said Lyons.
"Our first goal was to make sure we gave them the best information we had at the time that we were giving them the information. That changed every day and changed from the morning to afternoon."
The CCIW Council of Presidents met via teleconference and the league later issued a statement that said in part:
"Based upon guidance from the CDC and state and local health departments and in light of the NCAA's announcement yesterday, the CCIW Council of Presidents have voted unanimously to cancel all conference competition for the remainder of the winter and spring seasons.
"Much thought and discussion has gone into this unprecedented and incredibly difficult decision. While we believe this is the right outcome, it is still heart wrenching for us all."
Illinois State softball coach Melinda Fischer called the Missouri Valley news “very devastating” for her team, but said, “I think we all realize this is so much bigger than Illinois State softball, Illinois State athletics and Illinois State University.”
“It’s hard for 18- to 22-year old kids to put all of this in perspective,” Fischer added. “Even at my age it’s hard to put it in perspective. We’ve never been through anything like this. I just feel so badly for the kids who won’t get another opportunity.”
Fischer said the NCAA may “initiate waivers so they could come back and finish their senior year. That would be admirable for the NCAA to do that.”
ISU, which has a 12-11 record, was scheduled to begin Missouri Valley play this weekend at Southern Illinois.
“It’s just sad,” Fischer said. “It’s a surreal moment. I don’t think anybody has their mind around it yet. We talk to our kids all year long about controlling what you can control. This is so absolutely out of our control.”
Lyons said he is anxious to see his staff and coaches in person after many were gone for spring break and much of the communication has been done by text or emails.
"We've had really good work by my leadership team and our support staff in terms of managing this week," he said. "Our goal early next week is to get everyone in a room and have a really good conversation about the decisions that have been made and decisions that are going to be made in the next couple days so everyone understands what is going on and we have a good plan moving forward."
Illinois State track and field coach Jeff Bovee learned at 7:30 p.m. about the Missouri Valley announcement.
“I’m in a little bit of shock,” said Bovee, whose women’s team won its third consecutive MVC indoor title just 13 days ago while the men’s team tied for second. “I never would have thought that would be our last competition for 2020.
“At the same time, things have really unfolded over the last couple weeks. I definitely think it’s the right move. You’ve got to put everybody’s well being ahead of friendly competition.”
Bovee hopes his 19 seniors will be given another year of eligibility.
“They’ve been looking at this outdoor season as their last season,” he said. “If the NCAA does in fact allow them to be granted another season, then certainly that will make things a lot easier. But at the same time, some of them may not be able to make that kind of choice based on their future endeavors.
“Do they have a job lined up? Do they have medical school or a PT (physical therapy) program that they need to start? It makes for difficult decisions.”
ISU baseball coach Steve Holm declined to directly address the situation.
“I feel uncomfortable talking about it,” said Holm, who arrived back in Bloomington-Normal on Friday from his team’s spring break trip. “I don’t know what to say.”
Holm’s Redbirds finished with a 7-9 record against a rugged pre Missouri Valley Conference schedule. ISU’s final game was a 7-4 loss to nationally ranked Florida State on Wednesday.
“It’s been a full roller coaster the past 24 to 48 hours with all the announcements coming out. The best word I can come up with is devastated,” said ISU senior outfielder Ryan Hutchinson, who came back for a sixth season in 2020 after missing most of last season with an injury. “After the success we had last year, I wanted the opportunity to come back and contribute on the field and help us win games. It’s really devastating.”
Illinois Wesleyan athletic director Mike Wagner said he was "not surprised at all," by the CCIW's action. "They were following along with a lot of the other recommendations and what other conferences are doing. We’re obviously disappointed, but this is something unprecedented in our country we’re facing. I have confidence the CCIW presidents are making the best decision.”
IWU’s baseball team was in the middle of a game against Massachusetts-Dartmouth in Auburndale, Fla., on Thursday when the Titans received news the NCAA had canceled all spring postseason tournaments.
“We were pitching our ace. They were pitching their ace. It was like an NCAA regional,” IWU coach Dennis Martel said. “About halfway through the NCAA canceled all winter and spring championships. Then we just knew it was over.”
Martel expected the CCIW to follow suit.
“It’s really sad and weird. Our guys are walking around today like zombies,” said Martel, whose team finished at 7-3. “It’s probably the right thing to do. I would rather people be proactive than reactive.”
