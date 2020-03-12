You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Missouri Valley Conference cancels women's basketball tournament, suspends all spring sports until March 30
0 comments
alert

Missouri Valley Conference cancels women's basketball tournament, suspends all spring sports until March 30

TeTe Maggett action vs. Indiana State

Illinois State senior guard TeTe Maggett and her teammates will not be playing in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament after the league canceled the event Thursday.

 ILLINOIS STATE PHOTO

The Missouri Valley Conference announced Thursday it has canceled the MVC Women's Basketball Tournament scheduled to begin Thursday at TaxSlayer Center in Moline.

In addition, the MVC has announced that all conference spring sports contests have been suspended through March 30, effective immediately.

This story will be updated

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

0 comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Want to see more college sports coverage like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News