Missouri Valley Conference cancels women's basketball tournament, suspends all spring sports until March 30

The Missouri Valley Conference announced Thursday it has canceled the MVC Women's Basketball Tournament scheduled to begin Thursday at TaxSlayer Center in Moline.
In addition, the MVC has announced that all conference spring sports contests have been suspended through March 30, effective immediately.
This story will be updated
