Missouri Valley Conference hopeful of having three women's teams earn NCAA Tournament bids

MOLINE — A one-bid women’s basketball league not long ago, a resurgent Missouri Valley Conference is reveling in the possibility that three of its teams could be chosen for the NCAA Tournament.
“That national attention and recognition this conference continues to get, it’s amazing,” Drake coach Jennie Baranczyk said. “I’m so proud of the way we’ve been able to compete in the nonconference.”
As the MVC Tournament begins its four-day run at the TaxSlayer Center on Thursday with two play-in games, the Valley’s RPI rating is the highest it has been since 2011 at eighth among all Division I conferences.
With a 26-4 overall record and a No. 19 national ranking, regular season champion and No. 1 tournament seed Missouri State is projected by ESPN as a No. 5 seed in the NCAA Tournament.
Drake (22-8) is forecast as a No. 8 seed with Bradley (22-7) on the bubble. The Bulldogs are the second MVC Tournament seed with the Braves third.
And then there are other Valley hopefuls seeking to burst a bubble by claiming the tournament title and the automatic NCAA berth that accompanies it in No. 4 seed Illinois State, No. 5 Northern Iowa and No. 6 Valparaiso.
Teams outside the top three have had their moments. Valparaiso is 17-12 after winning just eight games last season. And Missouri State’s two league losses came to ISU and No. 7 seed Southern Illinois.
“We set a lot of goals for ourselves this year,” said Missouri State coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton. “We’ve checked some boxes along the way, but we still have a lot left. I want to see us remain hungry. The No. 1 seed is great, but I don’t want to see any complacency because we’re No. 1.”
You have free articles remaining.
Drake boasts the only teammates to both reach 2,000 career points in Valley history (men or women) in seniors Sara Rhine and Becca Hittner. Brenni Rose has joined her fellow seniors in helping the Bulldogs to their sixth straight 20-win season.
“Our senior class, what they have been able to do, has really been nothing short of amazing,” Baranczyk said. “It’s fun to watch them continue to grow.”
Bradley has established itself as a tournament title contender behind the all-conference trio of Chelsea Brackmann, Gabi Haack and Lasha Petree.
“Chelsea is the heart and soul of our team. She’s our most vocal leader, and the team really respects her,” said Braves coach Andrea Gorski. “She gives everything she has night in and night out.”
Even Loyola, the No. 8 seed, has shown marked improvement under Coach Kate Achter. The Ramblers are 15-14 after a 7-23 mark just two seasons ago.
“It’s pretty remarkable from where we started,” Achter said. “I’m real proud of our players. They’ve stuck with it, and we’ve seen growth this season.”
Tournament action begins Thursday with Loyola facing No. 9 seed Indiana State at 4 p.m. and Southern Illinois opposing No. 10 Evansville at 7 p.m. The league’s specialty awards will be announced between games.
ISU meets Northern Iowa in a 2:30 p.m. semifinal on Friday.
Coronavirus concern: The MVC announced Wednesday the women’s tournament will go on as scheduled with no restrictions on attendance.
The league did say the upper deck of the TaxSlayer Center will be opened to “accommodate social distancing.”
Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt