Missouri Valley Conference hopeful of having three women's teams earn NCAA Tournament bids

Teams outside the top three have had their moments. Valparaiso is 17-12 after winning just eight games last season. And Missouri State’s two league losses came to ISU and No. 7 seed Southern Illinois.

“We set a lot of goals for ourselves this year,” said Missouri State coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton. “We’ve checked some boxes along the way, but we still have a lot left. I want to see us remain hungry. The No. 1 seed is great, but I don’t want to see any complacency because we’re No. 1.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Drake boasts the only teammates to both reach 2,000 career points in Valley history (men or women) in seniors Sara Rhine and Becca Hittner. Brenni Rose has joined her fellow seniors in helping the Bulldogs to their sixth straight 20-win season.

“Our senior class, what they have been able to do, has really been nothing short of amazing,” Baranczyk said. “It’s fun to watch them continue to grow.”

Bradley has established itself as a tournament title contender behind the all-conference trio of Chelsea Brackmann, Gabi Haack and Lasha Petree.