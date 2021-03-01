Missouri Valley Conference Notebook: Arch Madness play-in round winners know there's a way to championship game

The status of several key players could play a major role in determining who hoists the trophy Sunday afternoon.

Indiana State star Tyreke Key didn't play in the final two games against Valpo after separating his right shoulder in practice. Key is second in the league with a 17.4 scoring average.

Fourth-seeded Indiana State (14-9) meets No. 5 Evansville (9-15) at 2 p.m. Thursday.

"Tyreke is going to be OK," said Indiana State coach Greg Lansing of the 6-foot-3 senior guard. "We'll probably keep him out of contact all week. It is his shooting shoulder ... and similar to what he did last year going to the Valley Tournament. He's feeling better. He'll see the doctor tomorrow."

Drake senior forward ShanQuan Hemphill (14.1 ppg, 6.3 rebounds per game) missed the last seven games after foot surgery. Hemphill was shown in a Twitter video doing conditioning drills by himself in practice last week.

"We'll know more either tomorrow or Wednesday morning," said Drake head coach Darian DeVries. "We're still hopeful that he's close. He hasn't been able to do a lot practice-wise yet. We'll see what that comes back and looks like and how quickly we can get him ready if he is clear."