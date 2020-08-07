Missouri Valley Football Conference shifts season to spring, but teams including Illinois State may play nonconference games

“Without question the most important part of our decision-making process was listening to our student-athletes and hearing their feelings,” said Jim Tressel, chair of the MVFC Presidents Council and President at Youngstown State. “What we clearly heard was that they want to play this year for a chance to participate in the FCS Playoffs.

"It's great to know that they believe we are taking all the steps necessary to keep them safe in the process. All 11 MVFC teams weighed in with their positions on the options we considered, and all thoughts and concerns guided our thinking.”

ISU coach Brock Spack called the demise of the fall Valley season “very disappointing."

"There has been a lot of work put into this through our administration, health professionals, trainers, players and coaching staff," he said. "It’s especially tough on players. They haven’t played football in a long time. They’re back and they’re excited to play.”

According to Spack, ISU has not ruled out the possibility of a limited fall schedule.