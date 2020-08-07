Missouri Valley Football Conference shifts season to spring, but teams including Illinois State may play nonconference games

NORMAL — Illinois State's 2020 Missouri Valley Football Conference season is moving to 2021.
Spurred by other FCS conferences calling it quits on a fall season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the MVFC joined the growing group Friday and declared plans for a spring football season.
According to a statement released Friday evening, the Valley will hold an eight-game conference schedule in the spring "with the expectation to culminate the season with the FCS Playoffs."
The MVFC, however, left open the possibility for its members to play nonconference games. That would allow conference schools the option of keeping or adding guarantee games with FBS programs that would bring in needed revenue.
In addition, regional rivalries such as ISU taking on Eastern Illinois in the Mid America Classic (currently scheduled for Sept. 12 at Hancock Stadium) would be permitted.
The national FCS tipping point came earlier Friday when the Pioneer League and the Big Sky Conference canceled their fall seasons with the Big Sky specifically targeting a spring return for football.
That dropped FCS below the NCAA-mandated 50 percent participation threshold to hold the FCS playoffs.
“Without question the most important part of our decision-making process was listening to our student-athletes and hearing their feelings,” said Jim Tressel, chair of the MVFC Presidents Council and President at Youngstown State. “What we clearly heard was that they want to play this year for a chance to participate in the FCS Playoffs.
"It's great to know that they believe we are taking all the steps necessary to keep them safe in the process. All 11 MVFC teams weighed in with their positions on the options we considered, and all thoughts and concerns guided our thinking.”
ISU coach Brock Spack called the demise of the fall Valley season “very disappointing."
"There has been a lot of work put into this through our administration, health professionals, trainers, players and coaching staff," he said. "It’s especially tough on players. They haven’t played football in a long time. They’re back and they’re excited to play.”
According to Spack, ISU has not ruled out the possibility of a limited fall schedule.
“There are options out there. We’ll see if those options are available to us,” he said. “We could play nonconference games in the fall. That would be an interesting opportunity if we can do that. But to be quite honest, I’m not sure anybody is going to be playing this fall.”
Playing fall games would not eliminate FCS programs from eligibility for a spring playoffs.
The ISU coach is also hopeful that even if the Redbirds play no games this fall, they would be allowed the 15 practices they were denied in the spring.
“They are already here,” said Spack of his players. “The health professionals may not let that happen, and we’ll have to do what we’re told.”
In one possible spring model, practice would begin in February, which could be problematic for schools such as ISU that do not have an indoor practice facility.
An eight-game conference-only schedule would start in March, and a reduced (from 24) 16-team playoffs would culminate in a national championship game in late May.
As of early Friday evening, the Big South, Southland, Southern and Ohio Valley conferences had not announced plans to cancel their games or delay until spring. Eastern Illinois is part of the Ohio Valley.
The Redbirds plan to practice Saturday morning as scheduled and reevaluate after an off day Sunday.
Spack said he knew of no Redbirds as of Friday who planned to transfer because of the delay of the season.
Xavior Williams, Northern Iowa’s all-conference defensive back, announced Friday on Twitter he has entered the transfer portal with a desire to play in the NFL in 2021.
North Dakota State quarterback and Walter Payton Award winner Trey Lance is considered a prime candidate to leave the defending national champion Bison. Lance is a projected first round draft choice in the next draft.
The last calendar year in which ISU did not play a football game was 1918.
