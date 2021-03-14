Morgan Day hurls first ISU softball no-hitter in 10 years as Redbirds win tourney

Morgan Day threw the first no-hitter for Illinois State's softball team in 10 years as the Redbirds blanked North Dakota State, 2-0, to win the Middle Tennessee State Invitational on Sunday at Murfreesboro, Tenn.
Day struck out 16 and walked one in improving to 6-3. ISU's last no-hitter was by Taylor Baxter against Central Connecticut State on Feb. 27, 2011.
Freshman Jayden Standish hit a solo home run in the sixth to break a scoreless tie. The Redbirds (12-4) added another run later in the inning as pinch-hitter Andrea Coursey's single scored Rebecca Moffett.
Volleyball returns with win: Kaylee Martin's 15 kills and 13 digs helped ISU beat Missouri State, 25-20, 26-24, 25-21, in a Missouri Valley Conference volleyball match at Redbird Arena. It was the Redbirds' first match since Feb. 22 because of health and safety protocols.
Martin became the first third-year player in ISU history to reach 1,000 career kills.
ISU (12-4, 8-3) also received 37 assists from Stef Jankiewicz and 18 digs from Kendal Meier. The Redbirds hit .206 compared to .115 for the Bears (8-5, 6-3).
“We were excited to be back on the court and we are excited to keep getting better," said ISU coach Leah Johnson. "We weren’t sure what to expect, other than that our team would play hard because that’s just the standard, regardless of our circumstance.”
Koski to run in NCAA: Illinois State senior Kevin Koski will make his first NCAA Cross Country Championships appearance on Monday where he will race the men’s 10K at the Oklahoma State Cross Country Course in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
Koski earned the Missouri Valley Conference’s auto-bid to the NCAA with his individual MVC title in the men’s 8K at the Valley Championships. Without regionals this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the individual conference winner from each gender earned the chance to compete at the NCAA Championships.