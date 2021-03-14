Morgan Day hurls first ISU softball no-hitter in 10 years as Redbirds win tourney

Morgan Day threw the first no-hitter for Illinois State's softball team in 10 years as the Redbirds blanked North Dakota State, 2-0, to win the Middle Tennessee State Invitational on Sunday at Murfreesboro, Tenn.

Day struck out 16 and walked one in improving to 6-3. ISU's last no-hitter was by Taylor Baxter against Central Connecticut State on Feb. 27, 2011.

Freshman Jayden Standish hit a solo home run in the sixth to break a scoreless tie. The Redbirds (12-4) added another run later in the inning as pinch-hitter Andrea Coursey's single scored Rebecca Moffett.

Volleyball returns with win: Kaylee Martin's 15 kills and 13 digs helped ISU beat Missouri State, 25-20, 26-24, 25-21, in a Missouri Valley Conference volleyball match at Redbird Arena. It was the Redbirds' first match since Feb. 22 because of health and safety protocols.

Martin became the first third-year player in ISU history to reach 1,000 career kills.

ISU (12-4, 8-3) also received 37 assists from Stef Jankiewicz and 18 digs from Kendal Meier. The Redbirds hit .206 compared to .115 for the Bears (8-5, 6-3).