Morgan Day throws one-hitter as Illinois State softball sweeps Evansville

Morgan Day tossed a one-hitter and struck out 11 as Illinois State downed Evansville, 1-0, in the first game of a Missouri Valley Conference softball doubleheader Sunday at Evansville, Ind.

The Redbirds completed the sweep with a 9-0 victory in the second game. That improved ISU to 27-6 overall and an MVC-leading 13-2. Evansville fell to 19-19 and 7-12, respectively.

The only hit given up by Day (16-4) was a single to Jessica Fehr in the bottom of the fourth. Day, who threw her fourth one-hitter of the season, walked one. She became the fifth player in program history to top 200 strikeouts in a season.

ISU had only two hits off Jaime Nurrenbern. The Redbirds scored in the sixth when Andrea Coursey's fielder's choice drove in Emme Olson.

Mack Leonard (10-2) hurled a two-hit shutout in the second game, which was shortened to five innings by the run rule. Leonard also had two hits, including a two-run homer, and scored three runs. Jayden Standish and Reili Gardner also homered while Coursey had two hits and two RBIs.

