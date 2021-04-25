Morgan Day throws one-hitter as Illinois State softball sweeps Evansville

Morgan Day tossed a one-hitter and struck out 11 as Illinois State downed Evansville, 1-0, in the first game of a Missouri Valley Conference softball doubleheader Sunday at Evansville, Ind.
The Redbirds completed the sweep with a 9-0 victory in the second game. That improved ISU to 27-6 overall and an MVC-leading 13-2. Evansville fell to 19-19 and 7-12, respectively.
The only hit given up by Day (16-4) was a single to Jessica Fehr in the bottom of the fourth. Day, who threw her fourth one-hitter of the season, walked one. She became the fifth player in program history to top 200 strikeouts in a season.
ISU had only two hits off Jaime Nurrenbern. The Redbirds scored in the sixth when Andrea Coursey's fielder's choice drove in Emme Olson.
Mack Leonard (10-2) hurled a two-hit shutout in the second game, which was shortened to five innings by the run rule. Leonard also had two hits, including a two-run homer, and scored three runs. Jayden Standish and Reili Gardner also homered while Coursey had two hits and two RBIs.
ILLINOIS WESLEYAN
Softball wins pair: Colleen Palczynski hit two home runs, including a three-run shot in the ninth, as Illinois Wesleyan took a 7-2 victory over North Park in the opener of a CCIW doubleheader in Chicago.
The Titans rallied for seven runs in the bottom of the sixth to win the second game, 8-5.
Natalie Grubczak (9-3) threw nine innings to get the win for IWU in the first game. She gave up two earned runs on six hits while striking out eight.
Bailey Turner had two hits and three RBIs, while Hannah Heraty supplied two hits and drove in two for the Titans (21-9, 18-6) in the second game. Nina Mardjetko (7-2) threw three innings of relief for the win.
Jones lifts women's lacrosse: Junior Cassandra Jones scored seven goals to set IWU's single-game record as the Titans women's lacrosse team closed out the regular season with a 21-12 victory at North Central on Saturday to claim a share of the CCIW title.
Senior Riley Rooney added four goals and three assists while junior Landry Elliott had three goals as IWU improved to 10-2 overall and 4-1 in the league.
ELSEWHERE
Gant, Newsom victorious: Bloomington High School graduate Kamaria Gant and Normal West product Tre'soir Newsom helped Lake Land Community College capture the NJCAA Division II National Basketball Championship on Saturday at Hickory, N.C.
Lake Land downed Johnson County (Kan.), 53-49, in the championship game. Gant scored 14 points while Newsom contributed eight points and eight rebounds. Both were named to the all-tournament team.