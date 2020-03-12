MVC cancels women's basketball tournament; ISU, IWU suspend all spring sports

The Illinois State women’s basketball team had begun its shootaround at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline on Thursday morning, but Redbird coach Kristen Gillespie knew something was afoot.
“The writing was kind of on the wall,” Gillespie said. “Instead of doing our normal shootaround, we just let them play. We had to break the news to them after practice. There was a lot of tears.”
The news was the cancellation of the Missouri Valley Conference’s women’s basketball tournament, which was scheduled to begin Thursday, out of growing concern for the spread of the coronavirus.
The Missouri Valley and ISU suspended all sports contests through March 30 on Thursday. Illinois Wesleyan did the same through March 29.
“The health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches, staff, and University community is at the heart of the decisions made today,” ISU director of athletics Larry Lyons said in a statement released by the university.
“Suspending competition is not a move that was taken lightly and while this is unfortunate for our student-athletes and staff, it is the right step with all of the current information we have at this time. In the coming days, we will continue to re-evaluate the situation and maintain our consultations University and MVC officials.”
Also canceled by these measures are the Midwest Independent Conference gymnastics championship scheduled for March 20 at Redbird Arena and the ISU volleyball program’s foreign trip.
Redbird teams currently on spring break trips will be allowed to finish those scheduled games and tournaments.
The ISU women’s basketball team was the fourth seed in the MVC Tournament and was set to play Northern Iowa at 2:30 p.m. on Friday in the event’s quarterfinals.
“It’s surreal. To think Indiana State (March 7) was our last game. I didn’t want it to come to an end because I love this group,” said Gillespie. “It’s so abrupt. Everything happened so quickly. This time yesterday (Wednesday) everybody was loading the bus to come here. I thought this team had a chance to win a couple games in Moline. We thought we could make the postseason.”
Gillespie remarked that the wide-ranging aspect of the nationwide cancellation of sporting events is difficult to grasp.
“It just stinks. My heart breaks for our four seniors,” said the third-year Redbird coach. “It’s not like it’s just your team. It’s every team across the country. Every senior, every coaching staff. You pour your heart and soul into this. We’ve been working toward this since June. I’ve loved the way we’ve been playing lately.”
Redmond, Feit net awards: The MVC had planned to announce its specialty awards Thursday between play-in games. Instead, it was learned in an afternoon press release that ISU’s JuJu Redmond has earned the league’s Newcomer of the Year and Sixth Player of the Year awards.
Normal Community graduate Abby Feit of Evansville was selected as Freshman of the Year.
Redmond averaged 13.7 points and 7.2 rebounds in Valley action. Following Simone Goods in 2018 and TeTe Maggett in 2019, Redmond gave ISU its third straight Newcomer of the Year award. Redmond is the first player to win top newcomer honors and be tabbed Sixth Player of the Year in the same season.
“It speaks volumes about her as an individual and a player,” Gillespie said. “She easily could have started on our team. But she bought into whatever our staff thought was best for our team. She just got better and better.”
Feit is the first freshman to lead Evansville in scoring (13.7 points per game) since 2014. Feit also ranked third in the Valley at 8.4 rebounds.
“We knew the talent Abby had coming in, the type of person she is on and off the court,” Purple Aces coach Matt Ruffing said. “She’s a super smart kid. Picking up our systems and what we’re trying to accomplish at both ends of the floor was very easy for her. Hopefully, we can find more Abby Feits.”
Drake’s Becca Hittner was chosen as the MVC Jackie Stiles Player of the Year for the third straight season, joining Missouri State’s Stiles (1999-2001) and ISU’s Kristi Cirone (2007-09) as three-time winners.
Missouri State’s Brice Calip was picked Defensive Player of the Year. Her coach, Amaka Agugua-Hamilton, was honored as MVC Coach of the Year.
