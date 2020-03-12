MVC cancels women's basketball tournament; ISU, IWU suspend all spring sports

Redmond, Feit net awards: The MVC had planned to announce its specialty awards Thursday between play-in games. Instead, it was learned in an afternoon press release that ISU’s JuJu Redmond has earned the league’s Newcomer of the Year and Sixth Player of the Year awards.

Normal Community graduate Abby Feit of Evansville was selected as Freshman of the Year.

Redmond averaged 13.7 points and 7.2 rebounds in Valley action. Following Simone Goods in 2018 and TeTe Maggett in 2019, Redmond gave ISU its third straight Newcomer of the Year award. Redmond is the first player to win top newcomer honors and be tabbed Sixth Player of the Year in the same season.

“It speaks volumes about her as an individual and a player,” Gillespie said. “She easily could have started on our team. But she bought into whatever our staff thought was best for our team. She just got better and better.”

Feit is the first freshman to lead Evansville in scoring (13.7 points per game) since 2014. Feit also ranked third in the Valley at 8.4 rebounds.