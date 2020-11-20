 Skip to main content
MVC changes league basketball schedules to play same team on back-to-back days at one site
alert top story

MVC changes league basketball schedules to play same team on back-to-back days at one site

ISU-BRADLEY

Illinois State guard DJ Horne fires a 3-pointer during the Redbirds' 74-71 overtime Missouri Valley Conference loss to Bradley last season at Redbird Arena. The Valley announced a schedule change Friday with each team having four home series and four road series against the same team on back-to-back days. ISU and Bradley will still play home and home.

 PANTAGRAPH FILE PHOTO

NORMAL — The Missouri Valley Conference Presidents Council adopted a new league scheduling format Friday for men's and women's basketball this season in order to reduce travel and emphasize safety due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Each league team will play four road series and four home series against the same opponent on back-to-back days at the same site and face their designated "travel partner" (Illinois State and Bradley) in a single-game home-and-home series.

The MVC season will start after Christmas. The new league schedule will be announced in early December. The ISU men were supposed to open Dec. 30 at Evansville.

All 10 teams will still qualify for the league tournaments — men on March 4-7 at Enterprise Center in St. Louis and women on March 11-14 at TaxSlayer Center in Moline.

The Presidents Council also said athletically-related activities will take place only to the extent permitted by local environments and applicable national, state, local and institutional guidelines in order to safeguard the health and safety of participants, staff and fans. 

Several other mid-major leagues have already adopted a similar scheduling format to what the MVC unveiled Friday.

This story will be updated.

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

