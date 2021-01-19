MVC notebook: Unbeaten Drake taking positive approach to being sidelined for 22 days

Drake still doesn't have enough players cleared to play a game yet. DeVries is hoping to have a "big chunk" of players back by the weekend so the Bulldogs can hastily prepare for a huge two-game series at Missouri State (9-1, 5-1).

"It is what it is. We're doing everything we can to take a positive approach to it and looked at it like we had a mini-vacation," said DeVries, whose team is No. 11 in the NCAA NET Rankings. "We've worked our way back and got a very good Missouri State team we've got to get ready for which should help us get through this week and focused for that game."

Southern Illinois (7-3, 1-3) is in a similar predicament as Drake. The Salukis will have endured a 21-day break when they resume Monday at Indiana State (5-7, 3-5) after their COVID-19 delay.

SIU head coach Brian Mullins said his team had six players on the practice court Monday and hopes to have at least eight ready to face the Sycamores.

"There are things you can't control about this year. Every team at some point has gone through it," said Mullins. "For us it's our second go-around going through taking a little pause ... we'll continue getting guys in shape and continue working on their skills and get guys as prepared as we possibly can for next week."

Another Valley team might soon be on pause.