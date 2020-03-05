MVC Notebook: UNI's Ben Jacobson captures fourth Coach of the Year Award

ST. LOUIS — The Missouri Valley Conference basketball awards kept piling up for regular-season champion Northern Iowa on Thursday.

UNI's Ben Jacobson edged Southern Illinois' Bryan Mullins for MVC Coach of the Year. The announcement came during a tournament luncheon at the Hilton at the Ballpark.

Jacobson grabbed 24 first-place votes and totaled 108 points in balloting of league coaches, sports information directors and media members to win the award for the fourth time his 14-year UNI tenure.

Mullins, whose team was picked last in the preseason poll and tied for fourth, got 23 first-place votes and had 102 points. He is in his first year as SIU coach.

"The last week was one of my proudest weeks in my 14 years as head coach and 19 years at Northern Iowa," said Jacobson of victories against SIU, Evansville and Bradley. "The fight and response and how much these guys cared about each other, it all showed up. They wanted that outright title, and they went and got it."

UNI's players were happy for their coach.

"I don't think a lot of us were surprised as players," said UNI senior Spencer Haldeman. "What he does for us daily is incredible and something not many players get to experience. He deserves it."