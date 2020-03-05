MVC Notebook: UNI's Ben Jacobson captures fourth Coach of the Year Award

ST. LOUIS — The Missouri Valley Conference basketball awards kept piling up for regular-season champion Northern Iowa on Thursday.
UNI's Ben Jacobson edged Southern Illinois' Bryan Mullins for MVC Coach of the Year. The announcement came during a tournament luncheon at the Hilton at the Ballpark.
Jacobson grabbed 24 first-place votes and totaled 108 points in balloting of league coaches, sports information directors and media members to win the award for the fourth time his 14-year UNI tenure.
Mullins, whose team was picked last in the preseason poll and tied for fourth, got 23 first-place votes and had 102 points. He is in his first year as SIU coach.
"The last week was one of my proudest weeks in my 14 years as head coach and 19 years at Northern Iowa," said Jacobson of victories against SIU, Evansville and Bradley. "The fight and response and how much these guys cared about each other, it all showed up. They wanted that outright title, and they went and got it."
UNI's players were happy for their coach.
"I don't think a lot of us were surprised as players," said UNI senior Spencer Haldeman. "What he does for us daily is incredible and something not many players get to experience. He deserves it."
Indiana State's Greg Lansing was third (46) and Porter Moser of Loyola, who got the other two first-place votes, took fourth (32).
Green earns Scholar-Athlete Award: Not only did UNI guard AJ Green become the third sophomore to win the Larry Bird Trophy as the MVC's most valuable player, he is a star in the classroom, too.
Green was named the MVC Scholar-Athlete of the Year in voting done by the league's sports information directors. Green has a 3.61 grade-point average in movement and exercise science.
Joining Green on the Scholar-Athlete first team were UNI's Austin Phyfe, Barret Benson of Southern Illinois, Nate Kannell of Bradley and Loyola's Cameron Krutwig.
UNI in the dark: As No. 1 seed, UNI didn't find out until 8 p.m. Thursday they would be playing Drake in Friday's noon quarterfinal game. The Bulldogs eliminated Illinois State, 75-65, in a play-in game Thursday night.
UNI senior Isaiah Brown, who was named MVC Defensive Player of the Year on Tuesday, said earlier in the day "whoever we play we're going to be ready and come out ready."
"During practice we've practiced a little bit of both here and there," said Brown. "We just played Drake (last Saturday) and are familiar with their stuff. If it's Illinois State we'll have to watch their game and get more familiar with them once again."
Drake should have plenty of motivation against UNI. The Panthers ruined Senior Day at Drake last Saturday by blasting the Bulldogs, 70-43.
Missouri State mourning: The tourney preparation for Missouri State took an emotional hit this week. Bears recruit Ashley "A.J." James was killed in an accidental shooting Monday night in Chesapeake, Va.
James, a 6-foot-4 shooting guard, committed to Missouri State on New Year's Day. He was playing for a prep school, Hargrave Military Academy in Chatham, Va., and set to join Missouri State next season.
"It's been a tough week," said Missouri State coach Dana Ford on Thursday. "Out of respect for his family, I'm just going to say they're in our thoughts and prayers."
