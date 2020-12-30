MVC reschedules Illinois State-Valparaiso women to Jan. 14-15 at Redbird Arena

NORMAL — The Illinois State women's basketball team will entertain Valparaiso on Jan. 14 and 15 at Redbird Arena, the Missouri Valley Conference announced Wednesday.
Both games will start at 4 p.m.
The series was supposed to be played Friday and Saturday, but was postponed because of a COVID-19 positive test in Valpo's program.
Instead, the Redbirds are heading to play Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls, Iowa, on Friday and Saturday. Game times are 2 p.m.
Football update: The ISU football season opener against UNI in Cedar Falls will be played on Friday, Feb. 19. Originally, the game was set for Feb. 20. Game time will be announced later.
