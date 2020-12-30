 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MVC reschedules Illinois State-Valparaiso women to Jan. 14-15 at Redbird Arena
0 comments

MVC reschedules Illinois State-Valparaiso women to Jan. 14-15 at Redbird Arena

{{featured_button_text}}
isu Redbird logo cutout

NORMAL — The Illinois State women's basketball team will entertain Valparaiso on Jan. 14 and 15 at Redbird Arena, the Missouri Valley Conference announced Wednesday.

Both games will start at 4 p.m.

The series was supposed to be played Friday and Saturday, but was postponed because of a COVID-19 positive test in Valpo's program.

Instead, the Redbirds are heading to play Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls, Iowa, on Friday and Saturday. Game times are 2 p.m.

Football update: The ISU football season opener against UNI in Cedar Falls will be played on Friday, Feb. 19. Originally, the game was set for Feb. 20. Game time will be announced later.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Redbird Report 12/13/17

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News