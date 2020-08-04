You are the owner of this article.
NCAA Board of Governors meets, but no decision announced on fall sports
NCAA Board of Governors meets, but no decision announced on fall sports

The NCAA Board of Governors met Tuesday with “NCAA fall sports championships” as item 4c on its agenda.

The Board of Governors was expected to decide whether the NCAA would sponsor championship tournaments in fall sports, cancel fall sports because of the COVID-19 pandemic or offer other options.

And while there was no announcement from the NCAA after the meeting, a report from Brian McLaughlin of Hero Sports indicated any such ruling on the fate of FCS football would come Wednesday morning.

While several FCS conferences have canceled their seasons, including the influential Colonial Athletic Conference, leagues such as the Missouri Valley, Big Sky, Big South, Ohio Valley, Pioneer, Southern and Southland conferences have expressed a desire to go forward with a season.

And, national power James Madison and Elon of the Colonial have announced intentions to assemble a nonconference schedule for the coming season.

The NCAA has control over whether the FCS playoffs are held or not, but the organization cannot prohibit schools from playing a regular season slate.

ISU director of athletics Larry Lyons said Tuesday evening the Missouri Valley had not been informed of any NCAA decision.

“I know it was on the agenda. We’re all kind of waiting to see what the response is out of that group,” Lyons said. “The Valley is waiting for the Board of Governors to provide direction, and the Valley presidents will react accordingly.”

And while the Big Ten’s decision to play a conference-only schedule canceled ISU’s season-opening game at Illinois, Valley programs Missouri State, Southern Illinois and North Dakota have games with Big 12 opponents that remain on at this point.

Lyons declined to speculate whether the Valley would go forward with a football season if the NCAA canceled the FCS playoffs.

