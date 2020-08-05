NCAA hands authority to decide on fall sports to each of its divisions; Divisions II and III cancel

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The NCAA has left the decision on whether or not to hold fall sports championships up to each division.

The college sports governing body said Wednesday that Divisions I, II and III as well as the Football Championship Subdivision to which Illinois State belongs must decide by Aug. 21 the fate of any postseason national championship tournaments.

The Division III Presidents Council canceled all fall sports later Wednesday after the NCAA's statement was released. Division II made a similar announcement.

“First and foremost, we need to make sure we provide a safe environment for college athletes to compete for an opportunity to play in NCAA championships,” NCAA president Mark Emmert said in a statement. “A decision based on the realities in each division will provide clarity for conferences and campuses as they determine how to safely begin the academic year and the return to sports.”

The Missouri Valley Conference and Missouri Valley Football Conference will each hold presidents' meetings Thursday. MVC associate commissioner Mike Kern said neither entity would have a statement until after those meetings.

ISU football coach Brock Spack, whose team is ranked in the top 10 nationally in several FCS preseason polls, is happy that hope remains for a season.