NCAA hands authority to decide on fall sports to each of its divisions; Divisions II and III cancel

The NCAA has left the decision on whether or not to hold fall sports championships up to each division.
The college sports governing body said Wednesday that Divisions I, II and III as well as the Football Championship Subdivision to which Illinois State belongs must decide by Aug. 21 the fate of any postseason national championship tournaments.
The Division III Presidents Council canceled all fall sports later Wednesday after the NCAA's statement was released. Division II made a similar announcement.
“First and foremost, we need to make sure we provide a safe environment for college athletes to compete for an opportunity to play in NCAA championships,” NCAA president Mark Emmert said in a statement. “A decision based on the realities in each division will provide clarity for conferences and campuses as they determine how to safely begin the academic year and the return to sports.”
The Missouri Valley Conference and Missouri Valley Football Conference will each hold presidents' meetings Thursday. MVC associate commissioner Mike Kern said neither entity would have a statement until after those meetings.
ISU football coach Brock Spack, whose team is ranked in the top 10 nationally in several FCS preseason polls, is happy that hope remains for a season.
“I don’t know what the premise is, but I assume they want us to go to training camp and see how we handle it,” Spack said. “I just want the opportunity to try to get it done.
"We’re going to do everything we can to give these kids a chance to play. The kids are excited about playing. The support staff is doing all we can do. Hopefully we can make it happen. Our main objective is to have fun, and we want to do this in a safe manner for the health of everyone involved, our players and staff.”
ISU also announced Wednesday that media and spectators will not allowed to attend football practices until further notice.
The MVC decided in late July that fall sports other than football would not start competition until Sept. 18 and would play conference-only seasons in volleyball and soccer.
Among the requirements, according to the NCAA, to hold fall championships include "postseason contests must be conducted within enhanced safety protocols for student-athletes and essential athletics personnel.
"These safety enhancements will include regular testing, separation of college athletes and essential personnel from all other nonessential personnel, and physical distancing and masking policies during all aspects of noncompetition."
The NCAA said championships may use reduced bracketing, a reduced number of competitors, predetermined sites and, where appropriate, single sites to limit exposure to COVID-19.
At least 50 percent of the eligible schools in a division must participate in that sport for a championship to be held.
While several FCS conferences have canceled their seasons thus far, approximately 60 percent of programs within FCS have expressed a desire to play football in the coming season as of Wednesday.
The Division III College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin, of which Illinois Wesleyan is a member, postponed all fall sports in July, leaving open the possibility for spring competition in the effected sports.
The NCAA said Wednesday "if fall sports championships are postponed in any division, a decision to conduct that championship at a later date will be based upon the scientific data available at that time regarding COVID-19, along with other considerations."
Among the NCAA's other requirements for fall sports to take place include:
The NCAA will establish a phone number and email to allow college athletes, parents or others to report alleged failures. The Association will notify school and conference administrators, who will be expected to take immediate action.
All member schools must adhere to federal, state and local guidelines related to COVID-19. Further, the conduct of NCAA championships must be in line with federal, state and local guidelines.
All student-athletes must be allowed to opt out of participation due to concerns about contracting COVID-19. If a college athlete chooses to opt out, that individual’s athletics scholarship commitment must be honored by the college or university.
Each division must determine no later than Aug. 14 the eligibility accommodations that must be made for student-athletes who opt out of participating this fall or for those whose seasons are canceled or cut short due to COVID-19. College athletes and their families must know what their eligibility status will be before beginning the fall season.
Member schools may not require student-athletes to waive their legal rights regarding COVID-19 as a condition of athletics participation.
Member schools, in conjunction with existing insurance standards, must cover COVID-19 related medical expenses for student-athletes to prevent out-of-pocket expenses for college athletes and their families.
PHOTOS: ISU football photos from the archives
These Redbirds will pump you up
Optimism for future teams
You'll Hear it Today on WJBC
Bates Hooked for Tackle
Redbirds' Deep Defenders
College bound
Angie Vallejo is pulled down by unidentified Illinois State tackler
These coaches will guide ISU football team this season
Illinois State University's John Rahn
Redbirds, Get Their Kicks
Redbird Stopped
Ask a Pro
Making a point
Forcing mistakes
Spectator
Coming through
Captured Redbird
Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!